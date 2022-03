Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, Thursday declared his intention to contest for the seat of Lagos State governor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adeniran made his intention known at The Haven Event Centre in Ikeja GRA, at an event attended by thousands of his supporters and party members across the state.

More details coming….