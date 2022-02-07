BusinessDay

2023: I’ve no interest in becoming Lagos governor – Muri-Okunola

Hakeem Muri-Okunola
Hakeem Muri-Okunola, head of service of Lagos State

Hakeem Muri-Okunola, head of service of Lagos State, says he has no intention to replace incumbent Babajide Sanwo-Olu as governor of the state in 2023.

In a statement, Muri-Okunola said he was in total support of the administration of Sanwo-Olu, adding that such reports were false and initiated to plant a seed of discord between him and the Governor.

He further reiterated his support for the governor and his policies aimed at transforming the state.

Read also:

According to the statement, “My attention has been drawn to several publications linking me with a fictitious race for Lagos State governor and plots to stop Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid. I hereby dissociate myself from all publications and innuendoes conveying such plots.

“I reiterate my support for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his administration’s THEMES Agenda – the six-pillar development plan that is the compass for his projects and policies.

“The objective of those behind these publications is obviously to plant a seed of discord between Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and me.

Contrary to the statements being published by mischief-makers, who are also trying to play the religion card, I am fully focused on carrying out my duties as Head of Service of the Lagos State Government and taking the public service to greater heights”.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author