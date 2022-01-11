2023: INEC resumes online voter registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has resumed the first phase of online Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) for 2022 ahead of next year’s general election.

A statement by INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu on the commission’s portal stated that the registration commenced on Tuesday 4th of January 2022 and that the exercise would be on for almost 74 day ( two months and 14 days).

The online registration, which initially commenced nationwide last June is being done through the commission’s registration portal https://cvr.inecnigeria.org.

Mahmood stressed that the online registration was open to new prospective registrants, and also to register voters who may wish to transfer their registration or have had their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) missing or defaced, adding that the online process was to make voter registration easier, more accessible, and user-friendly.

“This is one of the Commission’s innovations to enhance voter experience by making the registration exercise faster, easier, and less crowded than before.

“Given the lingering COVID-19 situation, the new registration solution will help decongest registration centres, reduce delays, and allow prospective registrants to schedule appointments and monitor their applications from the comfort of their homes,” Mahmood said.

Last November the commission announced that it has recorded 4,420,391 fresh registration so far since the exercise commenced last June, revealing that 1,971,617 persons compriseing 996,902 males and 974,715 females had then completed online and physical registration.