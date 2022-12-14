2023: I’ll tackle water scarcity in Enugu, says Mbah

Peter Mbah, the Enugu State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, has assured residents that he will solve water scarcity in the state, if elected.

Noting that clean water is critical to healthy living and good environmental sanitation, Mbah said the Akwuke water scheme and dam will be revamped to give water to the people of the council area.

He said his team had already started discussing with the engineering company to see how the dam can be fixed and reticulate water across different communities.

He said he would promote rural-urban development through provision of access roads, robust healthcare service delivery, quality education, and other social services within the next 4 years of his administration.

Mbah said this while responding to the demands made by the people of Enugu South Local Government Area at town-hall meetings held at Obeagu-Amechi Uno and Ugwuaji, headquarters of Enugu South West and Enugu South-South Development Centres, respectively, according to a statement.

He added that his government would run a system driven by equity, justice and fairness.

He said his inclusive economic blueprint would promote industrialisation, provide jobs for the teeming youths and ensure a healthy workforce, adding that the access roads and special economic zones that would encourage growth and development would be executed.

According to him, all the link, feeder, rural and urban roads leading to business places including farmlands are exhaustively captured in his 10,000 kilometres of roads, which will see his administration constructing over 1200 kilometres of roads yearly for the next eight years.

Mbah said the Afoapu-Apasa road, Jim-Gariki road, roads in Awkunanaw, Obeagu-Amechi Uno, Ugwuaji, among others, would be considered for rehabilitation.

He said plans to establish vocational and technical skills acquisition centres across the state that would equip the youths with the right skills of self-employability, availability of loans for traders and farmers to upscale production and turn dormant assets into productive assets have already been structured.

While addressing the issue of perceived political marginalisation, Mbah maintained that political inclusion, developmental balance, and equal redistribution of wealth and key positions in line with the spirit of equity, justice and fairness will be accorded priority as no part of the state will be marginalised.