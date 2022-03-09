2023: I will reveal my next move soon – Osinbajo

Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria said Wednesday that he will reveal his next move soon.

Osinbajo, however, noted that he is elected as the Vice President to support the President.

The Vice President spokesman, Laolu Akande while answering questions from State House correspondents said his principal will reveal his next move officially in the next few weeks.

There had been speculations that Osinbajo has the intention to take over from his boss when his tenure ends in 2023.

Some groups across the country have taken it upon themselves to consult for the Vice President who is yet to declare his presidential ambition.

Some Nigerians think that Osinbajo might not contest due to the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress.

Read also: Insecurity threatens 2023 general election -INEC

Osinbajo served as a commissioner under Tinubu as Governor of Lagos and was nominated for Vice President by Tinubu in 2015.

According to Akande, “Well, like he has said up to this time, he is committed to the work that he is elected as Vice President and to support the President.

“That is what he is focused on now; and like I have also said in my last tweet, whatever will be his activities or whatever he would do will be communicated officially soon.”