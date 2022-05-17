2023: Group pledges support for Jandor

Ahead of the governorship primary of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), a group, Ndigbo in Lagos4Lagos movement, in Ajeromi-Ifelodun local government area have pledged their support for the governorship ambition of Abudul Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor.

The group made the decision at a meeting held on Sunday at the group’s secretary in Ajegunle, vowing to mobilize eligible voters across the constituency toward his victory.

Patrick Madu, coordinator of the group, said the members were tired of empty promises by successive administrations in the state, adding the group decided to adopt Jandor after realizing he was sincere.

Madu noted that among all the governorship aspirants in PDP in Lagos State, Jandor was the most qualified, stressing that the group was sure he would transform Lagos State if elected. He, however, urged party leaders to support him by electing him as their candidate in the primary.

According to him,” Jandor is Godsend, PDP has suffered for so long in Lagos and this is the time God will give us victory. God has remembered Lagos PDP by giving us a dynamic young-man to take Lagos to the next level.

“Age is on his side, among all the aspirants this group picked him, because he is the most qualified, and we are sure that he would lead PDP to the promised land”.

Also speaking on Jandor candidacy, a member of the group, Ndubuisi Alex said the people were tired of of empty promises by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state, adding that Jandor was the only governorship aspirants in the party who can liberate the state.

“There many people aspiring for the governorship position, but it is only Jandor that we know because we are sure of his ability and interest in Lagosian.

“We are tired of empty promises over the years by leaders, and this time around we would mobilize our people for Jandor’s victory”, he said.

Also at the program, the group gave an award to a leading PDP House of Representatives aspirant in Ajeromi Ifelodun federal constituency, Francis Chima.

Speaking on why the group honoured the recipient, coordinator of the group, said it was to appreciate him for his contribution to the development of the constituency over the years.

Reacting, Chima expressed delight over the award, promising to change the political narrative in Ajegunle if elected.

He added that the desire to offer purposeful representation motivated him to contest to serve