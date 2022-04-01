2023: Group budgets N95m for Osinbajo’s presidential nomination form

A group under the auspices of Businessmen for Osinbajo (BFO) said it has budgeted N95 million to purchase nomination form for the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo to contest in the 2023 presidential election.

The group called on Osinbajo to take the bull by the horn and make an official declaration to contest for President in 2023 to end the constant spread of

fake news about his announcement to run for the highest office of the land.

Tayo Fashogbon, Convener of the BFO in a statement it was ready to canvas and mobilise delegates for the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential primary in favour of Osinbajo and a minimum of eight million voters for him at the general election.

Fashogbon said the group wants the Vice President to accept the offer to serve and rescue Nigeria at a crucial moment like now.

He appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to support the Vice President to consolidate on the massive infrastructural development, social intervention programmes and economic diversification being witnessed in the country.

BFO Convener said: “Because of his track records with President Muhammadu Buhari, even in his short stint as the Acting President, we are therefore calling on the Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to avail himself to be of service to the country he has committed so much to.

“We are also calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, who has done so much in the last seven years despite the slime resources at his disposal as a result of the global shortfall in the price of crude oil at the international market, to throw his support behind the candidature of the vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, should he accept to vie for the office of president.

“Coming at the heels of the end of his tenure, we are confident that Prof. Osinbajo more than any other candidate will ensure continuity, sustainability, stability and fair play across the polity. We say to Mr President that you have sacrificed so much for this nation, hence the needs for a consolidated legacy which we are confident Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is capable of.

“We are ready to mobilise no less than eight million Nigerians towards the 2023 polls for this divine mandate and we are saying this with all sense of responsibility.”

Fashogbon said the leadership requirement to move Nigeria forward is nothing short of a tested and trusted nationalist, strong and committed to the Nigerian project and one who is loved across ethnic and political divides.

“We have carefully scanned the political firmament in search of a credible, knowledgeable, selfless, trusted and patriotic candidate to occupy the exalted position of President of Nigeria.

“Our searchlight has picked Osinbajo. His antecedents speak volumes. His compassion and passion for peace, unity and Nigeria’s development cannot be overemphasized.

“We need a leader who is a true democrat. A leader who is acceptable by all in all measures and standards. One who appeals and connects with the young and the old, the rich and the poor, the Muslim and the Christian, the Northerner and the Southerner, thus, we need a unifier,” he added.