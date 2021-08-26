2023: Group asks Atiku to step aside

An action group known as the PDP Action 2023 on Wednesday asked former Vice President Atiku Abubakar not to run for the position of the president in the 2023 general election, but instead step aside to allow younger Nigerians aspire to such position.

Chairman of the group, Rufus Omeire explained that the group was desirous of assisting the PDP to play its appropriate role as the main opposition platform in Nigeria with focus on delivering good governance.

Omeire said the current crisis in the party was a normal struggle in party politics, adding that they believe PDP governors and stakeholders would soon resolve the crisis for the party to emerge stronger.

The group chairman noted that for PDP to achieve this aim, it should present an acceptable candidate as president in 2023.

He pointed out that since Atiku lost the presidential election in 2019, he moved to Dubai, thus abandoning all members of the PDP and millions of ordinary Nigerians who voted for him and PDP.

According to him, “In 2019, the PDP presented Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. He contested against President Buhari and lost. He will be 77 in 2023. It is very shameful that since he lost the presidential election, he moved to Dubai, abandoning all members of PDP, all the stakeholders, and millions of ordinary Nigerians who voted for him and PDP in 2019.

“It is a betrayal of trust for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to neglect the feelings and sacrifices of ordinary voters who supported him and PDP in 2019.

“Now 2023 elections are once again at hand, he has returned and started politicking once again. Apparently, the only thing he is very good at is politics.”

Omeire alleged that since Atiku came back, he had re-emerged in the spotlight by visiting Governor Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in Asaba.

He added that time had come for Atiku to step aside and allow others, preferably the younger generation, to step forward; stressing that he could be asked to take the position of the Chairman, PDP Board of Trustees, where he would play an advisory role to younger politicians.