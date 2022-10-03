2023 elections will mark a turning point in the affairs of Nigeria – Ikpeazu

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has expressed his faith and confidence in the future of Nigeria and believes strongly that the 2023 election would mark a major turning point in the affairs of the country in her march towards sustainable development.

Ikpeazu, in a congratulatory message to the people of Abia State, to mark Nigeria’s 62 Independence Anniversary, congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, commander in chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the entire people of Nigeria.

He charged Abians to pray for sustained peace in the state, especially as they get ready to commence full blown electioneering campaigns.

The governor reminded political actors that the preservation of the peace and security of the people of the State must remain the major focus and that no ambition of any politician is enough to warrant or justify chaos and disorder in the State.

Ikpeazu wished the people of Abia State a peaceful Independence Anniversary Celebration and restful holidays.

This is as he expressed gratitude to God for his benevolence to the country and to the State, especially at trying moments that have bedeviled the country.

The Governor noted with gratitude that this will be the last independence anniversary of his administration and expressed his deepest gratitude to the people of Abia State for their support these past years.