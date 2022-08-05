2023 elections: Ikpeazu justifies choice of Abia PDP guber candidate

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has said that the emergence of the next Governor of the State, from Isiala Ngwa area of Abia Central senatorial zone would ensure justice, equity and political stability in the state in 2023.

The governor made this assertion, Thursday, while receiving a delegation of representatives of the leaders of the people of Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area (LGA), led by His Royal Majesty, Eze Joseph Nwabeke, chairman, Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, at the Governor’s Lodge, Aba.

Ikpeazu said that the emergence of a governor from the other half of Abia Central was in accordance with the spirit and letters of the Abia Charter of Equity.

He said that the Abia Charter of Equity was entered into in 1981, between the old Umuahia and Aba senatorial zones with the recognition of Isuikwuato, as a district.

According to the governor, while the old Umuahia senatorial zone represents the entire old Bende of today, covering the entire Abia North senatorial zone and the Umuahia half of Abia Central, the old Aba senatorial zone, represents the entire Old Aba division, covering today’s Abia South senatorial zone and the Ngwa half of Abia central.

He also noted that while the old Umuahia senatorial zone has produced two consecutive governors, spanning 16 straight years, the old Aba senatorial zone is just about completing their initial eight years, and as such it is only just for the old Aba zone to take another shot at the governorship seat, to bring it at par with their brothers from old Umuahia zone, adding that the choice of a running mate from the old Isuikwuato district, which is today’s Isuikwuato and Umunneochi LGAs, puts the Abia Charter of Equity in full swing.

Governor Ikpeazu also said that election of his successor from Isiala Ngwa in 2023 will pave the way for the completion of the full swing of the Charter of Equity, allowing the rotation to commence again from Abia North, thereby giving every known section of the state a proper sense of belonging.

He further said that the choice of Uche Ikonne, a professor, was as a result of his proven track record of experience in administration and public service, and tasked the people of Isiala Ngwa North LGA to seize this great historical opportunity, expressing confidence in the ability of Ikonne to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Abia State.

Ikpeazu also explained that while Osisioma Ngwa LGA was part of Abia Central, it was impracticable and unjust for his successor to come from Osisioma Ngwa, because Osisioma Ngwa and Obingwa are in the same federal constituency.

According to him, getting his successor from Osisioma Ngwa is akin to getting his successor from Obingwa, his own Local Government.

The governor said that no other equation will justly provide an equitable explanation to the question of management of power rotation in the state and appealed to the people of Abia State to elect Ikonne, as the next governor of Abia State.

He thanked the people of Isiala Ngwa North LGA for their consistent support to his administration, assuring them that he has enjoyed the unparalleled support of their sons and daughters, who work with him in his administration.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation and Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Joseph Nwabeke told the governor that the people of Isiala Ngwa North were grateful to him for his warm and positive disposition towards them and assured him that since the PDP has chosen their candidate from there, the people would do the needful.

He noted that the governor has left enduring legacies in the administration of the state.

Also speaking for each of the four clans in Isiala Ngwa North LGA – Ntigha, Ngwaukwu, Nsulu and Nwaoha, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Okey Ahiwe; the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Christopher Enweremadu; Commissioner for Works, Bob Chiedozie Ogu, and Gaius Anyanwu told the governor that the people of Isiala Ngwa North fully understand the challenge facing them in the 2023 election and assured that they would rise to the challenge and ensure that the candidature of Ikonne will record an unassailable victory in the area.

They further gave the assurance that no sensible indigene of Isiala Ngwa North LGA will trade the governorship position for any other political position in 2023.

They expressed confidence in the ability of Professor Ikonne to deliver the goods and consolidate on the foundations laid by Ikpeazu and thanked the governor for finding several of their sons worthy of high and strategic offices in his administration. They however, appealed to other parts of the state to support Ikonne’s ambition as it is just and equitable.

Also speaking, the Gubernatorial Candidate of the PDP, Uche Ikonne thanked the governor for laying strong foundations in the administration of the state and assured that when elected, he would build on those foundations and work towards uniting the entire state and improving the lot of people of Abia State.

Executive Chairman of Isiala Ngwa North LGA, Chinwendu Ochulor, who gave the vote of thanks, expressed the gratitude of the entire people of Isiala Ngwa North LGA to the governor and assured that they would work towards an overwhelming victory for the PDP in the 2023 election.

The delegation included traditional rulers, representing the four clans of Isiala Ngwa North, members of the State Executive Council from the area and other frontline political stakeholders, including former and serving public office holders.