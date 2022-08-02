2023 election: 96.3m voters to decide Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, others’ fate

A total of 96,303,016 registered voters will decide the fate of Bola Tinubu, candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP); Peter Obi, candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and other presidential candidates in the 2023 presidential election.

At the close of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise on 31 July, 2023, 12,298,932 new registered voters have been added to the existing 84,004,084 voters to make the 93.3 million voter for 2023 poll, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Kano and Lagos led in the new 12,298,932 registered voters. Kano has 569,103 prospective voters, while Lagos has 585,629 voters.

Delta came third with 523,517 voters while Kaduna came fourth with 479,231 voters and Rivers, fifth with 473,924 voters.

Bayelsa is sixth with 444,652 voters, with Ebonyi coming 7th, posting 401,510 voters.

INEC’s data showed that of the 12,298,944 new voters, online registration accounted for 3,444,378, while physical registration accounted for 8,854,566.

In terms of gender distribution, 6, 074, 078 of the registered voters are male, while 6,224, 866 were females. Northwest accounts for he highest number of registered voters for 2023 elections with 22,672,373 prospective voters, while 8,784,677 of the new registered voters are youths.

by Southwest with 18,332, 191 voters.

Northcentral is third with 15,680,438, followed by South South with 15,299,374.

Northeast, 12,820,363 while Southeast, with 11,498,277 is the lowest.