2023: Economic revamp, political transformation my agenda – Atiku

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar has listed economic revamp and political transformation as his major agenda if elected president in 2023.

The former vice president (1999-2007) is contesting for the PDP presidential ticket against Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State; Bukola Saraki, former Senate president; Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi State, Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State, among others.

A 5-point agenda contained in a policy document released from the campaign office of the former vice president, detailed how the administration would, over the first four years, invest in infrastructure that would result in growth across several sectors.

Core among the infrastructure projects listed are; 25000MW of non-renewable energy (hydro, solar, nuclear) and other thermal fuels (coal, biofuel) in addition to natural gas; investing in oil refining infrastructure to double refining capacity to 2 million barrels per day by 2027; investing in the infrastructure of up to 5000km of modern railway lines; invest to improve transmission capacity of 10,000 to 15,000 MW over the short term with a target of 25,000MW over the long-term.

“I am offering myself again to provide the desired leadership. I have a history of economic reform and political transformation. As a private businessman of many years, I have a deep understanding of our economy and its challenges” Abubakar said.

He noted that while he served as vice president, he led the economic management team and was credited for designing the private sector revival strategy and opening up the economy for private sector investment, especially in the IT sector – which is now one the fastest-growing service sectors in the Nigerian economy.

According to Abubakar, he would be replicating this on a larger scale with a 5-point development agenda that seeks to: restore Nigeria’s unity through equity; establish a strong and effective democratic government that guarantees the safety and security of life and property; build a strong, resilient, and prosperous economy that creates jobs and wealth and lifts the poor out of poverty; promote a true federal system which will provide for a strong federal government to guarantee national unity while allowing the federating units to set their own priorities; and improve and strengthen the education system to equip its recipients with the education and skills required to be competitive in the new global order.

Abubakar added that although the APC-led government has continued to blame the opposition and other external factors for the woes, “it is evident there is a leadership vacuum that needs to be filled with competent hands.”

“Today, another opportunity is presenting itself for Nigerians to ensure the emergence of an experienced, courageous, and result-focused leader to find a way through our country’s tough situation and make a positive difference. I, therefore, have the pleasure to present to you, once again, my vision for a united, prosperous society in which all citizens are able to realise their full potential in a secure and decent environment”.

To reform the private sector, the administration would move to liberalise and deregulate the economy in many sectors, provide efficient infrastructure to reduce production cost, and provide protection to priority enterprises. The former VP said he would also put in place policies and measures to optimise the growth potentials of real Sectors- including agriculture, manufacturing and MSMEs.