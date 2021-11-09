2023: Atiku Support Group says registration tops 800,000

A group calling on Atiku Abubakar to throw his hat into the ring for 2023, Amalgamated Atiku Support Group (AASG), said it has registered over 800,000 members and set to train over 20,000 volunteer workers nationwide.

In a statement signed by Oladimeji Fabiyi, director general, the group said: “With the recent peaceful and successful completion of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention, all is now set for political machinery to be put in place to ensure that aspirants emerge victorious in the 2023 general election.”

The group described itself as a “coordinating and umbrella body set up to coordinate the activities of support groups interested in volunteering to work with His Excellency Atiku Abubakar in the bid to actualise his aspiration to salvage Nigeria come 2023.”

It also said that as part of its mandate, AASG has commenced registration of identified and prequalified support groups nationwide and in the Diaspora.

“To effectively carry out this mandate, AASG has embarked on a capacity building programme for its work force that currently stands at over 800,000 (eight hundred thousand),” Fabiyi said.

The group said it would soon begin to train the first batch comprising 20,000 volunteers in a train-the-trainers programme in the next few days.

“AASG has engaged the services of a world class organisation that is a household name in educational services in Nigeria and Africa in general,” it said.

According to the statement, “The training is aimed at improving the social media skills of its workforce, reduce downtime, reduce cost of management, onboard a workforce in tune with technological advancement in the 21st Century and ensure that synergy and team work are further enhanced.”

Fabiyi further said: “The training speaks volume of the unique leadership style Nigerians hope to see come 2023 under the leadership of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar. Majority of the volunteers already working on the field and online are youths. This underscores the fact that youths are behind the drive for the former Vice President to come onboard in 2023 to salvage Nigeria.”