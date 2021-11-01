Atiku urges PDP to wrestle power from APC to save Nigeria

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has urged members of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and all citizens to step in and arrest Nigeria’s continued and save it from greater calamities.

Atiku said it was the collective responsibility of all Nigerians and they must set aside their differences, bring forth their brightest lights and position themselves to rescue, restore and rebuild the foundation that will usher in prosperity, decency and dignity for the country.

The former vice president, who spoke at the just concluded PDP national convention in Abuja, advised Nigerians to set aside political machinations and scheming and focus on wrestling power from APC, the party that has comprehensively failed Nigerians for the past six years.

He said Nigeria was at the edge of the precipice because of the lacklustre performance, complacency and heedlessness of successive administrations and culminating in the gross failures of this APC- led government.

“The APC has proven itself to be ill-equipped to lead the nation . They have shown themselves to be a corrupt, sectional and divisive party that was never prepared to lead this country and never even had an idea of what it took to lead a diverse, dynamic, and multi-ethnic society like Nigeria.

“We have a chance now. We have a chance to set the ship on the right course. We have a chance to atone for the mistakes of past leaderships and our collective past mistakes. We have a chance to unite the country on a march towards greatness to achieve and exceed the dream of our founding fathers that fought for independence so many years ago. A chance to seize the opportunity to steer our country towards its rightful position amongst the comity of Nations,” Atiku said.

He reiterated that PDP had provided focused leadership through intuitional and sectoral reforms and was able to tame inflation at single digit, maintain a price stability regime that spurred economic growth that placed Nigeria as the number one foreign direct investment destination in Africa.

Also speaking, chairman, PDP Governors Forum, Governor Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State assured that his colleagues would apart from making the party strong, work assiduously to ensure the takeover of governance from APC by the umbrella party.

“PDP is the best platform to move Nigeria forward. Our country is going through trying time. Our people are in need of policy intervention and leaders that can provide solutions to the challenges of security, unemployment rising cost of energy, food and other essential items for living a descent life.

“We need a strong and smart Nigeria that can provide the leadership that will help sustain institution capable of promoting collaboration in the areas of security, innovation, trade, investment and defence of our democracy,” he said.