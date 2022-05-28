2023: Alao, guber aspirant, seeks unity in Oyo APC

Oyedele Hakeem Alao,one of the gubernatorial aspirants under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, who participated in the Friday’s primary has called on members of the party to unite to win the 2023 general election in the state.

In a statement titled, ‘Time to move on’ issued aftermath the governorship primary of the party, said he remained a committed member of the APC despite the outcome, stating that it is in the coming together of all members that the party can only be victorious.

He disclosed that in the last six months he severally travelled to all the nooks and crannies of the state engaging party leaders, major stakeholders, men, women and youths on his ambition to flag the ticket of the party, noting that members on their volition have exercised the right to pick whom they want.

The Asiwaju of Irokoland, said his foray into politics was to do things differently and make life more meaningful for the people, stating that his politics is not a do or die one as he is at home with every member of the APC in all the zones of the state.

While lauding leaders and other major stakeholders of the party for their support for his aspiration, he said the task ahead is more bigger for the party to continue to be relevant in Oyo State.

According to him, since the national convention of the party in March the leadership had all the time to correct the anomalies to make the party formidable, insisting that it is important to put the various primaries behind in the interest of the party and its teeming members.

He said, “I want to sincerely appeal to the teeming members of our great party from the various leaders and other stakeholders to genuinely come together and work hand in hand to defeat the PDP in.the general elections. To me, a united APC is the best for all. Only the broom can sweep and clean the floor- One APC! One Oyo State!! one Nigeria!”