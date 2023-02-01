2023: Again, Obi visits Gombe State, promises to modernise agric sector

Barely six days after visiting Gombe State, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has again visited the state to canvass more votes from the electorates.

Obi, while addressing supporters at the Olusegun Obasanjo Stadium in the Kaltungo community of Kaltungo Local Government Area of Gombe State on Tuesday, said he would revamp the agriculture sector.

He said revamping the sector was part of his plans in the New Nigeria he hopes to build if elected president at the polls.

He pledged to reverse the situation that had resulted in poverty and hunger among the citizens of the country in the last 20 years.

Obi said that if elected, his administration will ensure that “farmers will go back to farm; they will not farm with olden (days) implements; we will bring modern farming here.

“Datti and I are committed to a new Nigeria.

“In the last 20 years, Nigeria has only produced poverty, hunger, insecurity, and unemployment. Believe in the two of us; we came here because we believe in you,” he said.

The LP presidential flag bearer also promised to create job opportunities for youths and graduates across the country, adding that such would only be achieved if the youths voted for him in the 2023 elections.

“We will ensure that your children are in school, and when they finish school, they get jobs.

“We will ensure we develop this place. Please support us; let’s have a new Nigeria; that is our commitment.”

Earlier, Mai Kaltungo, Alhaji Saleh Muhammad, received Obi and his vice presidential candidate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, in his palace on a courtesy visit.

The traditional ruler decried the non-existence of mechanised agriculture, which, he said, could be likened to the reason youths have opted for drug abuse in his community.

Muhammad said his domain, being an agrarian community, has the potential for agriculture, but “our major problem is the lack of mechanised farming because the youths of nowadays are solely dependent on drugs. Unlike the old system of farming, where men don’t depend on drugs.”

On Obi’s visit as a presidential candidate, Muhammad said, “The people are excited to see the presidential candidate and his entourage coming to physically tell them what he wants to do for them if elected.

“This is the first time a presidential candidate is visiting this palace since this electioneering period, and for our people, our yes is our yes and our no is our no. They have heard you, and they will decide,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obi visited Gombe State on Wednesday to inaugurate his presidential campaign in the state and the ceremony was held at the Pantami Township Stadium, Gombe.