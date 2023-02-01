Peter Obi received in a grand style by people of Adamawa, pledges to move Nigeria forward

Residents of Numan and Mubi local governments of Adamawa State massively turnout to receive the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi as he took his campaign train to the state Tuesday.

Peter Obi, his running mate, Ahmed Datti and their entourage who touched down at the playing field of Government Day Secondary School in a chopper at about 16:45pm could hardly find space to walk as thousands of their supporters trooped to catch a glimpse of “Mr. Go and Verify.”

The mammoth crowd that came out since the early hours to support, see and hear from what many say is the “messiah”, was thrilled by the Labour Party candidate when he told them that “l have presented myself to serve with you to build a new Nigeria.

“l will do my best to improve the economic base of Mubi which is not only the economy hub of Adamawa but also Nigeria.”

He stressed that Nigeria had generated a lot of revenue from Mubi and it is still generating, promising that “together we will move Nigeria from a consuming nation to a producing nation.”

He urged them to vote for all Labour Party candidates in all elective positions in the state and at the national level.

Various speakers who spoke at the rally in Lokowa area of Mubi extolled the qualities of Peter Obi and his running mate, Baba Ahmed Datti.

Read also: Tinubu dubs Atiku liar, Obi, betrayer

The Coordinator of Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Council, Professor Celeb Filli in his remarks said, “God has sent Peter Obi and Ahmed Datti to come and redeem us from the poverty and insecurity being faced.”

He urged the people of Mubi and the state to vote for Peter Obi and all Labour Party candidates.

The Labour Party candidate and his entourage had paid a courtesy call on the Emir of Mubi, Albania Isa Ahmadu where he solicited for his royal blessings.

The royal father prayed for his success, stressing that as an apolitical mornach he wished for a better Nigeria and urged Nigerians to vote only the best.

Peter Obi had earlier today visited Numan for similar purpose and was received by a large crowd, he also visited the traditional ruler of the Bachama kingdom, Homo Daniel Shanga where he solicited for his blessings.