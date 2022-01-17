2023: 42-year old management expert declares for president

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a social innovator and philanthropist, Chukwuka Monye has declared his intention to contest for the office of the President of Nigeria.

Monye made his intention known over the weekend at a formal declaration ceremony in his hometown of Onicha-Ugbo in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Anchoring his declaration on the theme ‘Our Future is Now’,.

Monye, a University of Oxford-trained innovation strategist outlined three focal points for the rapid transformation of our nation: security, institutional reforms, and job creation.

According to him, “Our Future Now” serves as a reminder that it is time for young people to take charge of the affairs of the nation.

He told a cheering crowd of supporters, mostly youth, that he is uniquely positioned by age and experience to serve as the bridge builder for the nation to realize its desired future.

“I have lived a life of faith – one steadfast in our Creator and another in our human capacity to influence our own destinies. So much of who we are depends on the choices we make. I firmly believe with all my heart that if together, we make the right decisions that employ all the human, mineral and natural resources we have been endowed with, we will see a better Nigeria in our lifetime”

“For this reason, I, Chukwuka Monye, present myself to serve as the President of this great nation, Nigeria. I love Nigeria and I believe that Nigerians matter and deserve a better today.”

Lamenting the state of the nation, Monye regretted the alarming poverty rate, saying that 83 million people are living below the poverty line in the country.

“The poverty rate is alarming, with the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics in 2020, estimating that 83 million people live below the poverty line, a figure that equates to the population of 20 of the least populated states in Nigeria. These people go to bed hungry with many of them not knowing where their next meal will come from.

Above all, is the fact that Nigerians are at a high point of hopelessness and despair. The foundational structures of Nigeria are at the brink of collapse with institutions such as justice, education, health, and the security infrastructure unable to effectively meet the needs of Nigerians.

He continued by soliciting the help and support of every Nigerian towards his electoral success, stressing that there was the need to rescue the country.

According to him, “I only bring them to the fore because I want us to collectively reflect, especially on this Remembrance Day, our role in altering our country’s destiny, of ensuring that the work of our founding fathers is not in vain.

“I want us to challenge ourselves to move towards our birthright of prosperity. I do not and cannot do this work alone. It is built on the backs of all youth, clerics, traders, women, business people, private and public sector leaders, and so many more who have come before us.

According to him, the present generation of Nigerians, mostly the youth, is “yet to witness the Nigeria our parents told us about.”

“I represent a generation that desires opportunities to express their innovative capacities. I represent a generation that desires justice, peace, and equity.

“I represent a generation that excels and has attempted to create the best we can, despite the limited empowerment we have received.

“I represent a generation that believes that a global economy can be created out of things that we are passionate about such as music, arts, and technology.”

Earlier, Monye began the day with a special visit to the palace of the traditional ruler of Onicha-Ugbo Kingdom, HRM Obi Victor Chukwumelieze to inform him of his decision to run for the office of the President as well as seek his support, prayers, and blessings.

The elated king, palace chiefs, and members of the community agree that his ambition is a welcome development not just for the immediate Onicha-Ugbo community, but also for the state and country at large.

He received prayers and royal blessings to continue in his quest to serve the nation. Born on July 21st, 1979, Monye, who is often referred to as a bridge between generations, has been impacting lives through the building of businesses and mentoring of leaders.

He is also the Founder of Ciuci Consulting, one of Africa’s leading operations management consulting firms.

Come 2023, young people have been advised to seize the moment to prove that their generation is ready to lead the nation to its Promised Land, reaffirming that the long-awaited future is already here and now!