2023: 17 political parties in Delta endorse Atiku for president

Leaders of 17 political parties and other civil society groups in Delta State have endorsed the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, Atiku Abubakar ahead .2023.

They gave the endorsement during the inaugural rally of the Delta chapter of the Coalition of Atiku Support Groups Initiative (CASGi) held in Asaba, at the weekend.

The political groups under the umbrella of CASGI declared that ethnicity or political divide should not determine who should become president of Nigeria in 2023.

Inaugurating the Delta State Chapter of CASGI, Obinna, the director-general said “CASGI (irrespective of different political affiliations) believes and aligns with His excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar GCON political ideology and his capacity to lead”.

According to him, Nigeria has witnessed the highest level of insecurity, unemployment, youth restiveness, and acute borrowing with unproductivity, that have endangered the country.

Okorie described the ‘CASGI ATIKU 2023 PROJECT’ as a pan Nigerian project, which cuts across ethnicity, political party affiliations, and other subterranean considerations.

CASGI DG, therefore, urged “the PDP to give His Excellency Atiku Abubakar GCON the presidential ticket come 2023 reason being that Atiku Abubakar is most placed to lead PDP back to power considering his last performance and his demonstrability of wealth creation and economy building.”

Okorie continued: “Atiku has shown himself a pan-Nigerian, who comprehends the in-depth heterogeneity of a multi-religious and multi-cultural society like Nigeria. Atiku Abubakar has the dominant political configurations across the regions and party lines.”

Reacting to insinuations from political quarters against a Fulani to Fulani transmission of presidential power in 2023, the CASGI leader said “Atiku ethnicity as a Fulani is not a disadvantage but an advantage.”

“The much-touted Fulani agenda is not an ethnic affair but a personal issue. Atiku is a bridge-builder, who married three wives from the three major tribes in Nigeria, Igbo, Yoruba, and Hausa; indicating his detribalised disposition. He believes no one particular ethnic group should have the preeminence over others in the Nigerian project.”

Okorie took swipe at the averment of the Southern Governors Forum, who insisted on a power shift to Southern Nigeria in 2023, describing the governors position as self-serving.

“The Southern Governors Forum is not a political party and it is not the masses or the electorates who are the ultimate decider”, he quipped.

On the rumoured ambition of immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan to recontest in 2023, Okorie dismissed the ambition as inconsequential, noting that even his most trusted loyalist and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Woke has said he worked against the former president.

Earlier in his welcome, the Delta State coordinator of CASGI Jeff Ezeagwu said notable PDP chieftains in Delta State, including billionaire philanthropist Prince Ned Nwoko are in support of CASGI in Delta State.

The highpoint of the ceremony was the inauguration of over 50 officials, including representatives of ethnic and trade groups as executives of CASGI in Delta State.