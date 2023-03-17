Tinubu’s cabinet may feature these names

No less than 20 people have been tipped to form the cabinet of Nigeria’s president-elect, Bola Tinubu after he alluded on Thursday that competence rather than politics will weigh heavily on his choice of cabinet ministers.

The job of Nigeria’s president easily passes as one of the toughest in the world and Tinubu has declared that he is not unmindful of the challenges he and his team face.

Thus, to effectively discharge his duties as provided by the constitution, Tinubu has stated that he will hit the ground running by constituting a cabinet that will help him to run the machinery of the Nigerian state.

The people who are being speculated to make his cabinet include:

Babatunde Fashola

Among the names that have been mentioned to be part of Tinubu’s cabinet, Babatunde Fashola tops the list, as a likely candidate for the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, based on his vast experience, age and strength of character.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria was the governor of Lagos State between 2007 and 2015. Before then, he had served as a Commissioner and Chief of Staff to Tinubu where he helped the then government of Tinubu to succeed, as Lagos State Governor, from 1999 to 2007. Little wonder, he was made to succeed Tinubu from 2007 to 2015. After his tenure, he was appointed, first as minister of power, works and housing and later Works and Housing, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fashola was the Director, election planning and monitoring of the APC presidential campaign council.

Having been a key part of Tinubu’s success story in Lagos as governor, and having been governor for eight years and minister for almost eight years, his wealth of experience is expected to stand him in good stead.

Nasir El-Rufai

A former director-general of the Bureau for Public Enterprises (BPE) and minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and about to serve out his eight-year two terms tenure as the Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai is primed for appointment into the Tinubu cabinet as the president-elect himself told the Kaduna helmsman that he should not go out of the country after his tenure but stay to serve the country.

To some within the Tinubu circle, El-Rufai is itching to again mount his former seat at Area 11, Abuja, the FCT Administration Headquarters. Those in the know of things, said the Kaduna governor intends to continue with and complete his dream of achieving the FCT master plan which he started decades ago. While his actions came with pains, many believe it was good for the development of Abuja as the nation’s capital.

Festus Keyamo

Keyamo is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and current minister of state for Labour and Productivity. The Delta born constitutional lawyer had served as the spokesperson for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election in 2019, the role he played in Tinubu’s campaign organisation.

There are strong indications that the lawyer would be a member of the Tinubu cabinet as a sort of reward for defending his principal (s) against all odds. Also, Keyamo would be bringing his wealth experience in the legal field and public speaking to promote and project government policies for the buy-in of the governed.

Wale Edun

The former Lagos State Commissioner for Finance was nominated by Tinubu for ministerial appointment in the first tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari but that was scuttled by certain political intrigues. Now that his boss will be president himself, Edun is in a vantage position to be in the cabinet.

Edun’s background in economics, public finance, international finance, banking and corporate finance at both national and international levels, make a compelling case for his choice as the finance minister.

Edun’s interview with the Africa Report last month provides an insight into some of the policies he may pursue as finance minister.

He showed his strong resistance to the continuation of the petrol subsidy, multiple exchange rates, revenue leakages in the oil and gas sector and inefficient tax waivers.

Edun said this would save the country N24 trillion, about the size of Nigeria’s federal budget for 2023.

Edun has served as an economist at the World Bank in the 1980s before taking on a series of senior posts with investment banks in Wall Street, such as Chase Manhattan and the ill-fated Lehman Brothers.

Edun would later be appointed Commissioner of Finance in 1999 on his return to Nigeria after Tinubu won the governorship of Lagos state as the ruling generals returned to the barracks.

Read also: Obi urges LP members to troop out, vote for party’s candidates

Dele Alake

Dele Alake was Commissioner for Information and Strategy to the then Governor of Lagos State, Tinubu between 1999–2007 and has remained with him as media aide. He is currently the Director of Media and Communication of the APC presidential campaign council.

Having remained and worked with Tinubu despite leaving office almost 20 years ago, the ace journalist and public affairs analyst is likely to be a member of his boss’ cabinet.

Hannatu Musawa

Hanatu Musa, the United Kingdom trained lawyer and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria is the deputy spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign council who working hand in hand with Keyamo and others on the media team projected the

Tinubu candidacy which emerged victorious at the just concluded presidential polls.

The renowned columnist, women and children advocate as well as relatively young Hanatu is likely to be part of Tinubu’s cabinet.

Hadiza Usman

Hadiza Bala Usman, a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports had also served as the chief of staff to the Governor of Kaduna State. She is presently the deputy director-general (administration) of the APC presidential campaign council, the team that delivered Tinubu as Nigeria’s president. The graduate of Business Administration and Development Studies is expected to be a member of the incoming cabinet.

Nyesom Wike

The outgoing governor of Rivers State, though a member of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is primed to be a member of the next APC government’s cabinet. This is considering the role he played in the emergence of the ruling party’s candidate, who against all expiations won Rivers state.

APC won Rivers state with 231,591 to defeat Labour Party with 175, 071 and PDP which got 88,468 through the support of the governor and he is likely to be rewarded with a major appointment in the Tinubu government. Wike had served as minister of state for education in the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Gboyega Oyetola

Gboyega Oyetola is the immediate past governor of Osun and a close ally of Tinubu who is also believed to have family ties with the president-elect. Oyetola is expected to be in the former Lagos state governor cabinet and with his experience as a former chief of staff to a governor and later governor, he would bring his experience to bear if appointed.

Ibikunle Amosun

The former governor of Ogun state and current senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, Amosun, stepped down for Tinubu at the primary election for the president-elect. He went ahead and supported the Asiwaju of Lagos to achieve his ambition. The combined experience of being a governor and senator puts Amosun in good stead to deliver well if appointed in Tinubu’s cabinet as anticipated.

Ben Akabueze

Ben Akabueze, is a Chartered Accountant and the current Director General of the Budget office for the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget in eight years of Tinubu‘s tenure as Lagos State governor.

He is likely to be appointed into the cabinet of the president-elect. If that be, the former CEO of NAL Bank Plc may bring his private and public sector experience to drive the administration vision.

George Akume

Akume is a former governor of Benue State who served at the same time with the president-elect between 1999-2007 is the current minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs. The University of Ibadan graduate was elected to the Senate for three terms in one of which he served as minority leader. Akume has been a political ally of Tinubu since 2011 when he joined the defunct Action Congress, one of the legacies that formed the APC.

The retired permanent secretary is the only leader that delivered for Tinubu/APC in the Benue Plateau axis of the north-central, comprising the present day Benue, Plateau and Nasarawa states and may certainly be rewarded by being part of Tinubu’s cabinet.

Abubakar Badaru

The outgoing Jigawa state governor who withdrew from the race for APC presidential ticket for Tinubu is also the vice chairman (north) of APC presidential campaign council. It was only Badaru and his Zamfara counterpart that delivered for Tinubu in their states.

With his contribution to the emergence of the APC national leader as president and one of the outgoing governors retiring to the Senate, Badaru is expected to be in Tinubu’s cabinet. The accountant will be completing his eight-year tenure as governor this year.

Abdullahi Ganduje

Ganduje, an academic and Kano state‘s governor whose tenure ends in May this year is a strong supporter of Tinubu. In the face of stiff opposition, Ganduje managed to muster a fair number of votes for his ally in the last general election. With their close political association, Ganduje is being touted as one of those to be in Tinubu’s cabinet. With his experience in academic and public service as deputy and now governor of the country’s most populous state and centre of commerce in Nigeria is equipped to deliver on a national assignment.

Atiku Bagudu

The outgoing Kebbi state governor and chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) played a critical role in the emergence of Tinubu both as APC presidential candidate and now president-elect. He is undoubtedly the leader of the broom party in Kebbi and may be in the cabinet of the incoming president.

Bagudu who had served as a Senator but lost in another attempt to return to the green chamber, has amassed wealth of experience in both the legislative and executive arms of government.

Ibrahim Masari

Ibrahim Masari, a former national welfare secretary of the APC stood as placeholder for running to Tinubu until the nomination of Kashim Shettima as the substantive vice presidential candidate. The confidence reposed in him by Tinubu and his willingness to play a placeholder role position him for appointment into the next government.

Tanko Al-malkura

Al-malkura, a former governor of Nasarawa and Senator, representing the southern district of the north-central state is a close ally of the president-elect. Analysts had noted that the lawmaker lost his bid to become APC national chairman majorly because of his affinity with the former Lagos governor who was aspiring for the party’s presidential ticket.

Now that Al-malkura lost his second term bid to return to the Senate and his man is the president, there are feelers that he would be engaged in the government at the federal level. With vast experience in politics and business, the former governor and lawmaker has the capacity to deliver on cabinet responsibility.

Ben Ayade

The outgoing governor of Cross River and former senator is the leader of APC in the south-south state. Ayade who lost in a senatorial contest at the last Saturday general election is primed to be compensated with cabinet responsibility. The professor of biology had a stint as a lawmaker.

Ade Omole

Ade Omole is a leader of APC in Diaspora and is currently the director of Diasporan Affairs in the APC presidential campaign council. The London-based APC chieftain worked out modalities for Nigerians in the diaspora who have Permanent Voters Cards to return home to vote for Tinubu. He is primed for appointment into the cabinet of Tinubu where it is expected he would bring his international exposure and connection to help the government achieve its goals.

Simon Lalong

The outgoing Plateau state governor was the director-general of the APC presidential campaign council. Lalong whose tenure ends on May 29 failed in his bid for a senatorial seat and could not deliver his principal due to the political tsunami in Plateau that was championed by the Labour party.

Be that as it may, his efforts in steering the campaign that brought Tinubu victory could well help make a case for his appointment as minister.

Yemi Cardoso

With Tinubu’s resolve to have a strong cabinet and first class economic team, Yemi Cardoso who served as the first commissioner/ cabinet member for economic planning and budget for Lagos state, in 1999, is rumoured as the man that may likely replace Godwin Emefiele, as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor.

Yemi Cardoso, a financial sector and development economy expert, has over thirty years of experience in both public and private sectors.

Cardoso had served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Citibank Nigeria and worked in several other banks, including the Citibank, Chase and Citizens International Bank.

He is credited to have written and monitored the implementation of the blueprint which catalysed economic development in Lagos State, turning it into world’s sixth largest megacity.

Yemi’s first degree is from the University of Aston, United Kingdom and his second degree from Harvard University, USA.