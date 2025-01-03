Youth unemployment in Nigeria: Trends, challenges, and pathways to economic growth

On a warm morning in Abuja, Sadiq, a recent university graduate, sat under the shade of a mango tree scrolling through his phone. He had applied to over 100 jobs in the past year, yet not a single offer had come through. His story is echoed by millions of Nigerian youths facing unemployment, a silent crisis that threatens to stifle the dreams of the nation’s most vibrant population segment.

In the face of adversity, however, Nigeria is awakening to its youth’s untapped potential. With strategic interventions and a growing focus on digital skills, there is a chance to transform this challenge into an opportunity for socio-economic growth.

The current landscape of youth unemployment in Nigeria

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria’s unemployment rate for youth aged 15–34 stood at 5.3 percent in Q1 2024, following a redefinition of employment metrics. Despite the adjusted rates, the reality remains stark: a large proportion of young Nigerians are underemployed or unemployed.

Demographic breakdown

Age groups: The 15–24 age group is the most vulnerable, with many unable to transition smoothly from education to employment.

Gender disparity: Young women face additional hurdles, such as cultural norms, limited access to opportunities, and workplace biases.

Regional divide: Urban areas like Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt present more opportunities, while rural regions and conflict-affected zones in the North grapple with higher unemployment.

Economic impact

Youth unemployment not only limits personal growth but also hampers national productivity. Idle youth contribute to reduced economic output, while rising unemployment fuels social unrest, migration, and insecurity.

Challenges driving youth unemployment

1. Education-employment mismatch

Despite a rise in university graduates, many lack the practical skills needed for the job market, especially in technical and digital fields.

2. Lack of infrastructure and opportunities

Infrastructure deficits, particularly in rural areas, limit access to employment and entrepreneurial opportunities.

3. Limited private sector engagement

Nigeria’s private sector has yet to fully embrace large-scale youth-focused initiatives, leaving a gap in job creation.

4. Regional inequalities

The unequal distribution of resources and opportunities perpetuates unemployment disparities across states and regions.

Government interventions and policies

Recognising the urgency of youth unemployment, the Nigerian government has rolled out several initiatives:

1. Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) Programme

The flagship initiative of the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, the 3MTT programme aims to:

Develop a pipeline of technical talent.

Address unemployment by equipping youth with in-demand digital skills.

Position Nigeria as a global supplier of tech talent.

The programme combines online learning with in-person training at local institutes and partners with tech corporations, NGOs, and academic institutions. Graduates are prepared for roles in software development, cybersecurity, data science, and freelancing.

2. National Youth Skills Programme (NYSP)

Launched to reduce youth unemployment by 20 percent within five years, the NYSP focuses on training youth in agriculture, renewable energy, and the digital economy.

3. Nigeria Youth Futures Fund (NYFF)

This initiative empowers youth in governance, jobs, skills, innovation, and human capital development. It supports youth ecosystem building through grants and capacity-building programs.

4. Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP)

Designed to provide paid internships for recent graduates, the NJFP bridges the gap between education and employment, ensuring participants gain workplace experience.

The role of digital skills in bridging the gap

The digital economy is Nigeria’s fastest-growing sector, with the potential to create millions of jobs. Programmes like 3MTT have recognised this and integrated digital skills training to tackle youth unemployment.

Why digital skills matter

Global market access: Digital skills connect Nigerian youth to global job markets, offering opportunities in remote work and freelancing.

Entrepreneurial growth: Tech-savvy youth can innovate in agriculture, healthcare, education, and more.

Scalable impact: Digital platforms enable rapid scaling of businesses and employment opportunities.

Collaborative efforts with the private sector

The private sector plays a crucial role in driving youth employment. Key partnerships include:

Corporate training programmes: Companies partner with initiatives like 3MTT to train and absorb young talent.

Startup ecosystem development: Tech hubs and incubators nurture entrepreneurship, turning job seekers into job creators.

CSR investments: Corporations fund digital training programmes for underserved communities, creating a more inclusive workforce.

Pathways to socio-economic growth

To turn the tide on youth unemployment, Nigeria must adopt a multi-pronged approach:

1. Policy reforms

Simplify regulatory frameworks to encourage startups and foreign investment.

Incentivise companies to hire and train youth through tax breaks and subsidies.

2. Infrastructure development

Invest in broadband expansion and digital infrastructure, particularly in underserved areas.

3. Education revamp

Align tertiary education curricula with market needs, focusing on technical and digital skills.

4. Scaling youth programmes

Expand successful initiatives like 3MTT and NYSP to reach more youth, especially in rural and conflict-affected areas.

The promise of a digital future

Programmes like the 3MTT are beacons of hope in addressing Nigeria’s youth unemployment crisis. By equipping millions with digital skills, Nigeria is not only creating jobs but also fostering a culture of innovation and resilience.

Sadiq, who started this story under the mango tree, is now a trainee in the 3MTT programme. He dreams of becoming a software developer, joining the ranks of Nigeria’s rising tech talent. His story is a testament to what’s possible when youth empowerment, government policies, and private sector engagement converge.

In empowering its youth, Nigeria unlocks a future of socio-economic growth, where every young Nigerian has the tools and opportunities to thrive. The journey is long, but the destination is worth it.

Pamela Egbo.

