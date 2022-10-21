Your actions as parents will affect your children, act wisely!

My childhood was filled with loads of interesting moments filled with several episodes, one memory that is etched in my brain was the abuse I witnessed from several quarters in my neighbourhood. I still have flashes of them, every now and again, because the inner child in me never forgets and such memories flash through my mind when certain occurrences happen in my adulthood.

A father punching his wife, or taking a knife to inflict pain on her and this is all done in the presence of the child. The mother pouring hot oil on her husband, or flogging him with a belt and slapping him several times and yelling at her child saying this is not the example of what a man should be.

We learn what we live, some things never leave the memory of a child and their interpretation of situations you may never be able to fully comprehend. When you as a parent indulge in a certain behaviour, it becomes a norm in the home, and the more you engage in it, the mastery, like all things with constant practice, you attain. You even find ways to perfect your bad habit, domestic violence is no different from this.

In light of the above, do we think that a normal child is being raised in that environment? Your actions have partially damaged the life of that child