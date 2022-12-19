With Rule of Law and accountability, Obi-Datti presidency will cause patriotism to blossom in Nigeria

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 election, Peter Obi has consistently assured Nigerians that, if elected, he and his vice president, Dr Datti Baba-Ahmed will run a government that will anchor on the rule of law and accountability.

In fact, his refrain at his recent outings and public speeches has been: “hold me accountable”. That’s a weighty commitment that can only come from one who has no other motive than to serve the country.

In one of its principles, Rule of Law is the supremacy of the law over everybody; the rulers, the ruled, and all decisions taken in a country.

The consequences of not adhering to the rule of law in Nigeria are manifest in the following ugly experiences: police brutality that led to the #EndSARS# protest, lop-sided appointments of Service Chiefs against Federal Character principle, crude oil theft that went on for years without consequences on the thieves, killing of innocent and or harmless #EndSARS# protesters, killing and destruction of properties by criminal elements without the perpetrators being brought to justice, manipulation of electoral process to enthrone illegitimate governments, etcetera.

Obi-Datti presidency is committed to change the narrative. When HE Peter Obi assures that he will govern with the rule of law, he means that he will protect the rights of citizens, ensure peace and order, and promote justice.

Read also: Explainer: How Labour Party and volunteers are cleaning up voters register

He will deal decisively with criminal elements, foster national cohesion by doing the right thing, excite patriotism in citizens by building a country that citizens will be proud of.

In his recent outing at the presidential Town Hall meeting anchored by Kadaria Ahmed, the LP presidential candidate promised to create Nigerians because, in the given political reality we live in, there is Nigeria but doubtfully Nigerians.

#LetUsTakeBackOurCountry

Celestine writes for PO Express Media