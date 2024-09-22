Will Labour Party labour in vain?

The Labour Party (LP) in Nigeria is about the 8th wonder of the world. Practically, from crass insignificance, it shook the foundation of the Nigerian political landscape in the 2023 election. Although some argue that the feat is unconnected with the party ideologies, leadership, or public acceptance, the emergence of Peter Obi altered its possibilities.

It is safe to pass the party platform as a decent vehicle to prosecute the agenda of Mr. Peter Obi because the cry of war then was anything but PDP or APC. The party was a sheer national disaster and embarrassment before the emergence of the 2023 Presidential aspirant.

Brief assessment before onboarding Peter Obi; the party was hopelessly sailing to nowhere. Established by the Nigerian Labour Congress as the Party for Social Democracy in 2002 to pursue social democratic philosophies before transmuting into its present nomenclature – the Labour Party – it was irredeemably inconsequential and potentially worthless in the scheme of party politics in Nigeria with its first presidential candidate in the person of Alhaji Muhammed Usman Zaki, scoring scandalous 5,074 votes in the 2019 election.

The only relevance enjoyed by the party is the name Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, behind it. Sadly, such models don’t work here because the promoting platform is merely an umbrella body of workers whose members are staunch advocates of other political parties. So, the promoters could not transition the cohesion of unionism into party politics – a very faulty foundation until the Obi tsunami happened.

The tsunami was so potentially damaging that top contenders mobilised and arrayed to stop or extirpate the burning fire of the Labour Party whose torch glows in the hearts of millions of youths across the country. Indeed, a third force was born, transcending primordial sentiments and filthy lucre that characterised our political space. Despite the cry of no structure, the opposition suffered insomnia such that one of the contenders, Asiwaju Tinubu, declared that the Labour Party would labour in vain. Was that statement fired at the party or the one that is the embodiment, soul, and personification of the movement- who should know better?

While some dismissed Asiwaju Tinubu, the winner of the 2023 presidential poll- a troubled man- bellyaching over an eminent defeat, it appears recent development affirms that he was indeed inspired and saw tomorrow as the party more than one year-and-a-half after the elections is still in hot waters and labouring to put its house in order.

Since all parties concerned are in courts with accusation and counter-accusation for the soul of the party, it will be prejudicial to go into the nitty-gritty of the matter, but no doubt, this party is heading for the rocks. For keen political strategists, it will be a wonder for the Labour Party to remain on the political horizon- exerting the same influence it had in 2023 while the political gladiators fold their hands and watch.

The emerging drama in the party may linger and balloon out of proportion before 2027 because hired deadly guns are unleashed within the ranks of the party to make Hiroshima a child’s play after the destruction at the dawn of 2027. The bad blood within the party during the build-up to 2023 foretold what was to come. The dramatis personae that disrupted the peace are still lurking, and those presumed saints are monsters today.

The confusion is palpable, but the learning curves stare the party leadership in the face. Interestingly, we are not even sure where the party authority lies until after the court brouhaha. But how did they miss it? If the PDP since 2019 has not recovered from the deadly disruptive strategies of the opposition, why did LP think it would escape the gunman nozzle? PDP, the last hope of opposition before now, is almost lost in the deep blue sea, and the devil is at the shore peradventure it navigates itself back to realities or reckoning.

Given the emerging mudslinging in the party, it was strategic for the Peter Obi brand to consolidate a structure outside the Labour Party, as alluded to by the party spokesman or Obi’s spokesperson- Dr Yunusa Tanko. Some delusional members seek to extricate the influence of the Labour Party outside Peter Obi. The Obi’s structure is the catalyst for the Labour Party because it resides with the people, albeit docile it seems today, the ideology and faith remain incorruptible because the situations in the country fan and keep the torch aflame in the hearts of millions of Obidients.

Except the economy takes a positive bend, except NNPC stops thinking we are fools and toying with the Dangote’s project, except the food security improves, inflation mitigated, and the hardship reversed; 2027 elections will be the mother of all elections. Where in the world should NNPC be the sole off-taker of PMS and dish out in cups at its own price and conveniences- living practically on shameless lies?

Politicians are preparing for 2027- cash will disappear from the system soon, and life may be challenging, and one prayed the Buhari days would never repeat. This alleged route to economic recovery reminds one of the cries of the children of Israel to return to Egypt when the hardship in the wilderness appeared unbearable. They remembered the cucumbers and onions in Egypt, but Nigerians have nothing to remember about the immediate past government. He left us raped and worse off since 1960.

Many of us trusted Asiwaju, one of Nigeria’s most gifted politicians and maestro by any measure, and that he would make Buhari cover his face in shame, but the story is there for all to see- regrettable indeed!

Evidently, unless something drastic happens, the Labour Party may not remain in existence as a formidable force if it doesn’t survive this brewing volcano. But like Buhari, sadly to mention, Peter Obi will retain his over 6 million voters and take them wherever he goes, but the decision to reenact the feat in 2027 starts now with a decisive, dispassionate and bold moves. If by the end of the year, the problem plaguing the party persists, Peter Obi and his team should walk out and leave the carcass for the power-drunk and irrelevant few on the other side of his pole to celebrate their follies and eminent obliteration.

As the Labour Party spokesperson alludes to the model of PDM that became a chief cornerstone in the foundation of the PDP, it is time to deepen the roots because the mixed multitude in the Labour Party as constituted, have collected the 30 pieces of silver and Golgotha has been purchased. The handwriting on the wall is clear, and the party may labour in vain except a miracle happens. And if Peter Obi becomes a Vice President to any candidate on the horizon presently, his career will not rest in peace but in pieces. Let that non-desperation stance of not becoming the president by all means necessary, make him return to his country home and enjoy his retirement instead of doing otherwise.

This Labour Party may labour in vain, and Mr. Peter Obi should begin to count his losses and re-strategise for 2027 while he watches closely and decisively the present shenanigans in the party.