Why the north should bring back Jonathan

That former President Muhammadu Buhari defeated then President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 was because Buhari was the most popular politician in the country at the time, particularly his huge following in the North. Without Buhari, no politician could have defeated Jonathan for the seat.

Before 2015, Buhari was like a god in the North, especially among the dregs of the society. He doesn’t have that image again because his eight years of presidency have diminished him and exposed his emptiness. In fact, if not for the stupendous wealth he may have acquired, Buhari should have preferred to go to the grave with the image he had prior to 2015.

The North and the Southwest conspired to remove Jonathan as president on the basis of Jonathan’s apparent failure as president. The major question today is: Is the country better now than it was 10 years ago?

Jonathan was harassed and removed primarily because he hails from the minority tribe of the country. Buhari dragged the country several decades backwards. However, Buhari is obviously far better than the current president, Bola Tinubu. I imagined in my life that Buhari could run the country better than anyone, but Tinubu has made Buhari look like a saint.

The North holds the ace in the 2027 presidential election. Tinubu was declared as the winner of the 2023 presidential election because the North supported him. The South West, where he hails from, couldn’t give him the kind of support he got from the North. Don’t forget that he was defeated massively in Lagos and Osun states. If he could lose Lagos and Osun states in 2023 when his competence as a president had not been tested, how much more now that he has failed woefully and abysmally on all fronts and indices?

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will definitely field Tinubu as its presidential candidate. Tinubu and his supporters may be banking on rigging to win the 2027 presidential election. But they can only succeed if the people of Nigeria allow them, particularly Northerners.

By 2027, Tinubu and Jonathan would be the only Southerners eligible for the presidency for just one term of four years before the seat returns to the North in 2031. That’s why the rumour of Atiku Abubarka and Peter Obi’s joint presidential ticket seems unrealistic. The ticket cannot defeat Tinubu because southern Nigeria must complete their turn of eight years just like Buhari did.

Should the North field any presidential candidate, the entire South may vote for Tinubu. With reasonable votes from the North, he will coast home for his second term, but Tinubu doesn’t deserve a second term.

If Buhari couldn’t turn the fortunes of the North after eight whole years as president, Tinubu would be worse. Jonathan, as president, made more concrete efforts to develop all parts of the country, especially the North. However, the issues of religion and ethnicity removed him from office.

All over the world, countries are waking up to correct electoral mistakes. The Americans and the Ghanaians have done it. Nigerians can do it in 2027.

What Jonathan requires is the support of the North. The South South, South East, and a substantial part of the South West will vote massively for him. The North should jettison the issue of religion in 2027. If Tinubu could do this in his first term, only God knows what he will do in his second term when he will not need the votes of Nigerians again.

Maduako, writes from Owerri via [email protected]

