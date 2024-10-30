Police, politicians account for almost 70% of infringements – Report reveals

A report by the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) has revealed that nearly 70% of civic space infringements in Nigeria, were committed by police officers and politicians, raising concerns about the erosion of democratic freedoms in the country.

Data from the 2023 report titled “Journalism & Civic Space,” shows that the Nigeria Police, tasked with maintaining law and order, were involved in 49% of the reported cases of civic space violations. With 45 out of the 91 documented instances, the police stand out as the most significant perpetrator of infringements, often targeting journalists and activists.

Politicians followed closely, with 18 instances accounting for 20% of the cases, as influential leaders in various regions actively undermined press freedom and civic rights.

A significant example cited in the report involves Mustapha Batsari, a Voice of America (VOA) journalist, who was reportedly attacked by Major General Bello Mohammed Abdullahi (rtd), Commissioner of Homeland Security in Niger State.

The incident, which occurred at Government House in Minna, reflects the increasing pressures faced by journalists trying to report on sensitive issues. Similarly, another instance involved journalists who were denied access to the collapsed building site in Lagos’ Banana Island on April 13, 2023. Despite covering a public interest story, journalists from The Punch, Channels TV, TVC, Arise, Guardian, and others were reportedly barred from entry.

According to the WSCIJ report, journalists frequently encounter harassment at polling units and campaign grounds. In 41 reported cases of infringements against media workers, 34% occurred at polling locations.

The report details one such case on February 26, 2023, when Dayo Aiyetan, Executive Director of the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), was reportedly attacked while covering elections in Abuja. He was allegedly assaulted, had his belongings taken, and suffered damage to his personal items by political thugs.

The publication also revealed that 90% of all documented attacks on journalists occurred while they were performing their duties, underscoring the precarious environment that journalists operate within, particularly during high-stakes events like elections and protests.

The WSCIJ report recommends that media organizations strengthen their support systems to protect journalists facing threats or violence. Suggested measures include providing legal assistance, and mental health resources, and advocating for policy changes to protect press freedoms.

Furthermore, the report calls on the government and security agencies to adopt a more balanced approach at civic events, reducing excessive policing at public gatherings to avoid intimidation and conflict.

Motunrayo Alaka, WSCIJ’s Executive Director/CEO, said that the report draws from content and critical incident analysis of 134 stories published by 32 media organizations, examining the nature and scope of these infringements.

According to her, The WSCIJ’s analysis covered incidents by gender and location, identifying both state and non-state actors responsible for attacks against journalists, activists, and citizens alike. She added that the report underlines the mounting challenges for journalists who face hostility in a shrinking civic space, and it raises broader concerns about human rights and democratic principles in Nigeria.

The report also urges the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to ensure fairness in regulating broadcast media and to avoid conflicts of interest when sanctioning stations. Security agencies are called upon to hold officers accountable for harassment or violence against journalists, ensuring justice and combating impunity.

