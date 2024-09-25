What makes your brand story newsworthy?

Standing out as a business is no small feat, especially in the current trajectory of how businesses operate in the modern world. Brands are constantly seeking ways to capture the attention of their audience through storytelling and industry thought leadership. One of the most effective strategies is earning media coverage. But what exactly makes a brand story worthy of a media mention?

In essence, a story must be genuinely interesting to a broad audience or contribute to an ongoing narrative with the potential to impact your industry or brand. This is where the art and science of public relations come into play. It’s important to recognize that not every story is worth pitching, and many businesses make the mistake of sending out stories that lack compelling elements in a bid to secure media coverage.

A common misstep among businesses is the tendency to pitch stories that simply aren’t newsworthy. Press releases about minor internal changes, routine product updates, or self-congratulatory announcements often fail to capture media interest. These pitches can not only be ignored but can also damage relationships with journalists, making them less likely to consider future pitches from you.

Crafting a compelling narrative

At the heart of every media-worthy story is a compelling narrative. It’s not enough to simply announce a new product or service; the story must resonate on a deeper level. Take, for example, a tech startup that’s developed a groundbreaking solution to a common problem. The raw facts alone might not capture media interest, but framing the story within the larger context of innovation in the tech industry, highlighting personal anecdotes from the founders, and showcasing real-world impacts can transform it into a narrative that captivates.

This process requires a keen understanding of what makes news. It’s about identifying the elements of your brand story that align with current trends, societal issues, or human interest angles. Uniqueness, timeliness, and relevance are the three pillars that often determine whether a story gets picked up by the media. Not all news is media-worthy, but with the right angle and narrative, almost any story can become interesting.

The challenge lies in making the ordinary extraordinary. This could mean highlighting the social impact of a business initiative, the inspirational journey of the company’s founders, or the innovative aspects of a new product. The goal is to find that hook that will grab the media’s attention and, by extension, the audience’s interest.

Engaging with the media can be a daunting task, especially in an era where the wrong statement can lead to a social media backlash or even cancellation. The fear of missteps often paralyses brands from taking bold moves. However, understanding the media landscape can help navigate these fears.

The key is authenticity and preparedness. Being genuine in your communications builds trust and credibility. Having a crisis communication plan in place ensures you are ready to respond quickly and appropriately if things go awry. Moreover, continuous learning and adapting to the ever-changing media environment can provide a strategic advantage.

The art of good storytelling

At the core of successful media engagement is good storytelling. This goes beyond just relaying facts; it’s about creating an emotional connection with your audience. Good storytelling involves clear, concise, and engaging narratives that resonate on a personal level.

Consider the story of a small business owner who overcame significant obstacles to achieve success. By focusing on their journey, challenges, and triumphs, you create a narrative that is not only compelling but also relatable. This human element is what often turns a mundane business update into a story that media outlets want to cover.

In conclusion, making your brand story worthy of a media mention involves a blend of creativity, strategy, and authenticity. It requires the expertise of PR professionals to spot and craft these stories, ensuring they resonate with both the media and the broader audience. While engaging with the media can be intimidating, a well-told story, backed by preparedness and understanding, can navigate these challenges and earn that coveted media spotlight.

By David Akinfenwa – Communications and Public Relations Consultant