What does the word ‘NO’ mean to you?

Be aware that the more often a child hears the word, ‘No’, the greater his need to say no himself – Cathy Rindner Tempelsman

Little Gabby started her business at age 7 to solve the problem of her missing hair barrette. Her Mum decided it was time to solve the problem of the missing barrettes by inventing theirs. Gabby and Mum invented the 1st patented double-face, double-snap barrettes. Her barrettes have been sold in most states in the United States and different countries too. She was awarded the South Carolina Young Entrepreneur of the year in 2015 and is now on her way to building a black hair care empire. Earlier this year, she won a $200,000 investment to further build her company. But how has this little girl who started this idea at the age of 7 remained in business?

In her words, Gabby says that she has learnt a lot from her Mum who had always taught her to believe in herself so she can achieve whatever dreams she has. But more importantly, she was taught by her Mum to understand the meaning of the word ‘NO’ and accept it especially in business where people refuse to bulge to her sales tricks or gimmicks without feeling discouraged. Gabby’s Mum taught her to understand that the word ‘NO’ in business was simply an acronym for ‘Next Opportunity’.

I have had the opportunity of teaching Kids that the word ‘NO’ is a full sentence and needs no further discussion. I call it ‘Refusal Skills’.

This is the ability to say or show that you are unwilling to do what another person is requesting you to do (especially something that could lead to bad results) by saying a firm but polite “NO” and standing by your decision.

Young people find themselves in situations where others are encouraging them to do something that is clearly risky, illegal, or unhealthy. Even Adults find saying ‘NO’ difficult. Unfortunately, too many end up giving in to this pressure not because they really want to, but simply because they do not know how to respond in such situations. They are often also afraid of losing the other person’s friendship or being left out. It takes a lot of confidence and courage to say ‘NO’ in the face of peer pressure. It’s quite shocking to know that vices such as teenage abortions and unwanted pregnancies, school dropouts, drug and substance abuse and other youth related problems has its root in the inability to say NO? I cannot agree more with Margaret Smith’s offer that says “The best contraceptive is the word ‘NO’ – repeated frequently”

There are several ways in which you can say NO and some of them are:

· Firmly but politely make your standpoint clear by saying, “Thanks but no thanks”

· Say something funny to lighten the mood and divert attention to something else.

· Emphasise with body language which is your non-verbal communication. This speaks louder than words.

· Walk away and refuse to discuss the matter any further to avoid continuous pressure.

What does the word NO mean to you?

Akiode (MBA) is an Education Disruptor, Author of Kids can entrepreneur too and Entrepreneurial stories for kids’ picture book series. She is also the initiator of the award-winning Kidpreneur Klub®. She resides in the United Kingdom.