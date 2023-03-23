Welcome to the hall of integrity, fame, Prof Nnenna Otti, the heroine of our time

Drums are massively rolled out today, Wednesday, 23rd March 2023, as Nigerians, particularly, Abians all over the world, celebrate you with lavish pride and passion; our mother, Pastor, and the indisputable Madam integrity and due process extraordinary, Prof. Nnenna Oti, Abia state Returning Officer for the 2023 Governorship elections.

To say the least, I am mesmerised by your firm and retractable disposition towards ensuring the right thing was done with the electoral figures as collated from LGA A-Z, irrespective of the overt and covert challenges you faced in the hot seat.

Obviously, the entire Igbo nation, both home and in the diaspora are proud of their daughter Nnenna, for not putting them to shame by not bowing to undue monetary inducement and pressure. The academic community, precisely FUTO, has given you, her distinguished Vice Chancellor, a huge pat on the back for the historical outcome of the herculean integrity test in the Abia Governorship election.

Your immediate family members, friends, acquaintances, and of course, your Afikpo ancestry resonate with extreme joy and fulfilment that their illustrious wife, mother, sister and daughter has uneasily earned a broad column in the Guinness Book of world records.

For securing the near-lost hope and aspirations of the suffering and smiling people of Abia state, through the singular act of bracingly resisting all pecuniary overtures made in trailer loads of hard currency, we will immortalise you and everything you represent while alive, particularly for standing fiercely against moral untowardness and/or electoral illegality that have left us thus stagnant over the years.

Daa Nne, your action so far, has proven beyond every reasonable doubt, that integrity and uprightness may be rare in present-day affairs, but have not completely eroded the public space, especially, amongst true children of God.

Our heroine of inestimable value, you are an epitome of mortification in public service, and this virtue is worth publishing on global columns for mass emulation.

May the God of Israel, who has always taken interest in cases of subjugation, oppression and deprivation of His people, hence, gingerly chose you as ready tool for the dire emancipation of Abia, God’s own state, continue to imbue you with more wisdom, strength and bravery, by which you have accomplished the divine task of hauling Abia and her people from perpetual socio-political and economic obscurity and slavery.

From the above episode, much more of Prof. Nnenna are needed in today’s Abia state, Nigeria and the world at large.

Congratulations to Dr. Alex C. Otti, (Governor-elect, Abia state and your Deputy);

Congratulations to the Rt. Hon. Darlington Nwokocha, Senator-elect. Abia Central.

Congratulations to the Member-elect, Rt. Hon. Ginger Onwusibe- Isiala Ngwa North and South Federal Constituency.

Congratulations to the generality of Abians of good will!

Congratulations to the agent of Abia emancipation, the legendary Prof. Nnenna Oti, for your divine role in the freedom fight!

.Chibuike writes from Umuahia, Abia State