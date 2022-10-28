We need to pay more attention to the sports curriculum in our schools

Sports develop the physical as well as mental strengths of students, and daily physical exercise is essential because exercise not only helps students to stay healthy, it also helps improve their emotional fitness.

The importance of a working and effective Physical and Health curriculum in our schools cannot be over stated. Sports should be a major part of the school curriculum and it should be very active at that. When students are physically and emotionally active, they are able to easily focus on their studies.

Students who participate in school sports are able to increase their confidence, mental alertness and self-esteem, and a working sports system is important because it helps to teach various skills to students like leadership, resilience, patience and team work, among others.

For us at The Provazios, our preoccupation is about enhancing sports and youths development in Nigeria. We believe in the power of mentorship to nurture bright and creative sports talents in Nigeria, creating a global platform for them to thrive, while building their various interests in sports.

For us, it is about catching them young and urging them on. Promoting the sports sector in Nigeria is our priority and we must investigate our very foundations if success must happen.

The other day, I was reflecting on our educational system in general and how there’s a need for an urgent overhaul. We need to shift from a one-sided perspective to a global outlook and we definitely need the teachings to be more practical and less theoretical.

More of the happenings and expectation from a real life world of sports perspective

Our Physical and Health Education curriculum in particular needs attention and I believe there’s room for improvement. It should now go beyond running around a track or kicking a ball.

The curriculum should consist of age-appropriate activities that support growing minds and bodies and happenings in sports from a national and global perspective.

There needs to be a synergy with the school and the sports ministry in terms of identifying and grooming talents right from the secondary school so as to catch them young and nurture them.

Sport is also able to boost in self-esteem – Several research studies have noted that doing sports can enhance a child’s self-esteem and self-confidence. Even small gestures such as a handshake from the coach, a pat on the back from their teammate, a high-five from an opponent or praise of words from parents and friends can boost their self-esteem as a student. They will learn to welcome constructive criticism and work on their weakness till they achieve their goals. Sports also help to develop crucial leadership skills.

Youth sports play a huge role in the personal development of children and provide valuable lessons and life skills. It is important to consciously promote sports, games and youth welfare programmes in Nigeria.

From organizing youth empowerment programmes and capacity building, to quiz competition to increase knowledge and awareness, to debates and group discussions from major youth activities aimed at showcasing different abilities.

Vocational training and entrepreneurship skills are also important during this period for the youths.

We must not lose sight of the critical role the youths play in the development of sports in Nigeria and we must be willing to give them all the necessary support.

My dream for the Nigerian sports industry is that of transformation and reformation. No longer would we take a back seat on matters concerning sports. I agree that we have a long way to go and there is a lot to be done.

I dare say that now is the time to wake up from our slumber, we need to do better and our athletes certainly deserve better. We cannot give up now, we will definitely run with the vision and make the Nigeria sports industry proud.

Solanke, a sports administrator, writes from Lagos