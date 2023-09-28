Water, health, and life

I love the song “Water No Get Enemy” by the late great Afrobeat icon Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, because water makes up 70 % of the Earth, 70% of our body, and 70% of most foods and fruits. Who wants to start a fight with something so powerful?

Water is life, and we don’t talk enough about how important it is to keep life on Earth alive. There was a time in my life when I didn’t get enough water. I used to drink soft drinks during meals, and I could do anything between 3 and 6 bottles of soft drinks while barely getting past one bottle of water a day. I remember those periods in my life because I was very irritable and tired, and I made a ton of bad decisions.

Water plays a crucial role in maintaining good health. Here are some ways in which water is beneficial for your overall well-being:

Hydration: Staying properly hydrated is essential for numerous bodily functions. Water helps regulate body temperature, aids digestion, transports nutrients, and removes waste products. It also keeps your joints lubricated and helps maintain healthy skin.

Weight management: Drinking adequate water can contribute to weight management. Water has zero calories and can help increase feelings of fullness, reducing the likelihood of overeating. Additionally, staying hydrated supports proper metabolism and fat-burning processes.

Read also: Experts seek solution to plastic waste, vessel pollution on Nigeria’s water

Digestion and bowel movements: Sufficient water intake is important for maintaining a healthy digestive system. Water helps break down food and supports the absorption of nutrients. It also prevents constipation by keeping the stool soft and facilitating smooth bowel movements.

Kidney function: Water plays a vital role in kidney function. It helps flush out waste products and toxins from the body through urine. Sufficient water intake reduces the risk of kidney stones and urinary tract infections.

Physical performance: Staying hydrated is crucial for optimal physical performance. During exercise or any physical activity, your body loses water through sweat. Dehydration can lead to decreased endurance, fatigue, and impaired cognitive function. Drinking enough water before, during, and after physical activity helps maintain performance and aids in recovery.

Cognitive function: Proper hydration is important for maintaining cognitive function and mental clarity. Dehydration can impair concentration, memory, and mood. Drinking enough water throughout the day can help keep your brain functioning optimally.

Joint and muscle health: Water helps lubricate joints and cushions the tissues around them, promoting joint health. It also assists in preventing muscle cramps and fatigue during physical activity.

Temperature regulation: Water is involved in regulating body temperature through sweating. When you’re hot, your body releases sweat, which cools you down as it evaporates. Sufficient water intake helps maintain this cooling mechanism and prevents overheating.

It’s generally recommended to drink at least eight glasses of water per day, but individual needs may vary based on factors like age, activity level, climate, and overall health. It’s important to listen to your body’s signals for thirst and drink water accordingly.

Spending time near bodies of water, like rivers, can benefit your mental and physical health.

I now decline soda drinks and opt for water instead. Stay hydrated and prioritize your health by drinking more water. If you’re looking for a simple way to unwind from stress, drink a glass of water. Our brains and all of our other organs require water to function correctly. Your body won’t function properly if you’re dehydrated, which might cause stress.

Your blood is made up of liquids and solids. The liquid part, called plasma, is made of water, salts, and protein. Over half of your blood is plasma. The solid part of your blood contains red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. Drinking enough water can have numerous benefits for your overall health.

Read also: The importance of drinking water

It can help to keep your skin healthy, regulate your body temperature, improve digestion, flush out toxins, and even boost your metabolism and energy levels. Drinking enough water can also help prevent different kinds of illnesses.

One of the best sources of water for our bodies is fruit.

Oranges are about 88% water, which helps you meet your daily hydration goals. They also contain fibre and are high in vitamin C, which supports a healthy immune system.

Cucumbers are more than just a salad ingredient. They are rich in water, antioxidants, and vitamins that can boost your health and beauty. Try adding some slices to your water, yoghurt, or face mask for a refreshing treat.

The benefits of lemon water

It is the perfect way to hydrate, purify, and revitalize. It allows the water to travel more deeply into your tissues and cells and carries the essential nutrients. It is a good source of vitamins C and B and minerals such as calcium and magnesium.

It is excellent for weight loss, the immune system, alkalizing the body, controlling high blood pressure, anti-ageing, detoxification, purifying the blood, and regulating body temperature. It is also particularly beneficial for the digestive tract and can help relieve constipation, nausea, and even parasites.

Read also: Boat operators decry impact of subsidy removal on water transport

Lemon water is also good for the cardiovascular and muscular systems, making it an ideal drink before and after exercise. This deep form of hydration will awaken your mind and energize your body for the day.

Lemon or lime water has the added benefit of helping to break up any sediment and stones in the gallbladder. Consider an early morning ritual of squeezing half a lemon into your best-quality purified water upon waking.

Did you know that water is a fantastic ally for your oral health? Not only does it strengthen your teeth, but it also helps keep your mouth clean and can even combat bad breath after meals.