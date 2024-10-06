Tribute to my boss, Dele Alake @68!

Dele Alake, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development and Chairman of the African Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG)

When I was privileged to be offered an appointment by the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake in October last year, I was thrilled to have the opportunity to tap from his immense wealth of experience and depth of knowledge, spanning over four decades in private and public service.

I had been enamoured by Dr Alake since his name, alongside that of President Bola Tinubu, became a recurring decimal in the struggle for the actualisation of the annulled June 12, 1993 Presidential elections.

He had carved a niche for himself as a renowned political strategist and communications and public relations juggernaut that not only gave verve to the pro-democracy struggle but later became one of the leading lights of Asiwaju Tinubu’s transformational leadership as Governor of Lagos.

Dr Alake’s role in the presidential campaigns that culminated in President Tinubu’s ascendancy is already public knowledge; as it will be recalled, he fired from all cylinders to defuse the propaganda of the opposition as Media Adviser, supervising over the media and communications directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

Having watched him closely as a member of the then Strategic Communications Directorate of the same PCC, I was captivated by his grit, grasp of issues, and the impeccable intellect with which he dissected issues and marshalled our campaign’s arguments.

Apart from giving me a free hand to excel in my role, he has been a mentor that has helped to hone my skills. Under his tutelage, I have grown to become a better communications professional in barely one year.

Today, Alake’s vision has given rise to a 2,570-strong mining marshals leading the charge to secure the mining environment; revised guidelines for Community Development Agreements (CDA); revocation of dormant mining licences and those that defaulted in payment of annual service fees; and the launch of the innovative online platform, the Decision Support System (DSS), that aids investors’ access to information about Nigeria’s mining sector, enabling them with a click of a button to make informed decisions about investing in Nigeria’s mining sector.

Efforts have reached an advanced stage to establish the largely private sector-driven Nigeria Mining Corporation alongside the amendment of the 2007 Nigeria Minerals and Mining Act (NMMA) in collaboration with the National Assembly to back reforms with requisite statutes.

We have also seen novel engagement with sub-nationals that has led to reduction of conflicts through his principle of cooperative federalism. In deference to Alake’s vision, several states have applied and obtained licences to participate actively in the mining sector and operate as limited liability companies.

As you celebrate your 68th birthday, I want to express my gratitude for your unwavering dedication to our country, the President, and the solid minerals sector.

Your infectious zest and passion for transforming the hitherto neglected mining sector has captured global attention, and we are all motivated to support your vision of making solid minerals a leading contributor to our nation’s GDP.

Happy Birthday, “Prime Minister.” 68, hearty cheers. Many happy returns, sir.

Segun Tomori, FSCA is the Special Assistant on Media to the Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals Development.

