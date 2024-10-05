President Tinubu celebrates Alake on 68th birthday 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated, Dele Alake the minister of Solid Minerals Development, on his 68th birthday.

This was revealed in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the President (Information and Strategy), dated today October 5, 2024

The statement read “President Tinubu celebrates his long-time ally, buddy, brother and invaluable partner for his support throughout his political journey as Senator, Governor of Lagos State, Presidential candidate and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “The President says he cherishes working closely and collaboratively with Alake in more than three decades.

“The President thanks Alake for his candid counseling and unwavering support, which have provided invaluable guidance during challenging times in public office.”

He also noted that Alake’s staying power in the various roles he has handled in his lifetime has been rooted in his honesty, passion, tact, determination and exceptional public relations.

“President Tinubu is confident that the Minister will continue to uphold his high standards of excellence in service to the nation”

The statement added that the President joins family, friends, and well-wishers in offering prayers for Alake’s continued success and well-being.

