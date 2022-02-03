Thinking the right way of making money

The level of unspeakable and unimaginable ways of getting money has become extremely outrageous. You can’t imagine full-fledged men on a major street defecating and masticating the same faeces, with a claim that it is a ritual preceding their wealth acquisition.

Just recently, a video went viral of young girls gruesomely dismembered by their so-called lovers after a fetish party. Young boys beheading their age-mate (another young girl), for cremation in a ritual for making money. The height of impunity has called for urgent attention among our elders, who seem to be mute over these despicable occurrences with some of their wards involved.

The inflation rate as it affects the economy of a nation gives serious attention to money-making. The level of productivity may suggest or be relative to how much fiscal strength the gross population can gather to sustain the resources.

Approaches to making life pleasant differ from one individual to another. A person may choose money over material things to survive while some may consider food as paramount to survive and be reckoned with. The sacrosanct is that the process of making ends meet should be legal, fair and void of rituals (fetish).

Responsibilities take situations to the extreme in order to make provisions for the contingencies. However, processes involved in amassing wealth create suspicion of sudden breakthroughs as reality defies evidence.

How do we explain the relativity of young adults with net worth similar to a multinational investor? It may not be something to worry about if the source of getting funds is clear to all and sundry, at least to the immediate members of his family. People hide under the guise of doing business of no specific origin to claim their ill-gotten affluence.

Energy is most acceptable to be the ability to do work, which by comparison is almost tantamount to yielding results of wages, salaries and/or incentives. There are disparities worth of arguments on this term but not too broad to discard completely.

When you work, you get paid. Sometimes, you get paid for what you bargain for this means your negotiation has brought your demands. However, earnings bring so much expenditure that may not permit savings which may make accumulating riches difficult. So, other means of income or multiple streams of income may suffice.

There are specific locations of services that may give us a fair platform for this contention. Places like the central market for farm produce at Mile 12, the slaughter slabs for domestic animals- abattoir, at Agege, central market district at Gwagwalada and Karu and several other business hubs. These places are market places where services and goods are exchanged for money.

The level of making money comes in categories. You have young but energetic teenagers who are willing to lift your heavy loads for you at a very cheap rate. There are elderly women who do the same but with less vigour also for a price but not as much.

Able-bodied men are not also left out of the statistics, just that they are assumed to be more efficient in doing these menial tasks. All of these are done for meagre take-home in order to relate with demands.

There is dignity in labour: this statement remains valid from time immemorial. Honour comes from legitimate hard work that offers rewards through resilience. Making life worth living shouldn’t make others die for your labour.

Don’t kill to make money as this is against the law of humanity. It is wrong to kidnap for ransom and expect your life to be enviable. Stealing is not a good way to acquire wealth; you are depriving others of their livelihood.

The essence of living is not to harm others but allow mutuality in its fullness. It is most appropriate to draw the line between faithfulness and falsehood.

Creative thinking fetches rewards with or without financial strength. The beginning of every task comes with the teething stage which may be sluggish to yield, but persistence pays.

There is a place of hobby and that of professionalism; both bring benefits with originality. Innovation brings the invention of new ideas supported by temerity. You don’t need the approval of everyone to win your game of creativity: it is your brainchild, let it thrive.

Add to your profile strong minds of the same vision and focus. Align your dreams with actions, make a positive confession of your outlined tasks and this will send a strong impulse to your nerves. Relief comes with a legitimate task that is rewarded.

When tension rises with what you stake in your personality, it is most likely going to shipwreck. Unbelievable investments are not evidence of risk-taking, get-rich-quick schemes are gunpowder; identify the red signals.

Network marketing shouldn’t part with your hard-earned money before the turnover takes good shape. The background expectations will be your reasons for expansions. If they are selfish to oppress others, reviewing these thoughts wouldn’t be a bad idea.

The stories behind most influential individuals query the essence of humanity when their wealth could not be traced to a significant means of generating them.

The days of little beginning will always remain reckonable as the growth of businesses becomes massive. It is not difficult to understand how much effort a budding business requires to soar among others.

Putting in so much effort will enhance the growth of a viable investment. To render services requires uniqueness; doing it differently from others to attract more customers. Moderation while you explore the world of your own is as important as the expectations of your audiences.

Avoid getting hooked on the loop of peer influences that may introduce you to negative ways of getting along with life. It may appear quick but it will not be long before nemesis catches up with you.

There is no oracle of wealth but your capacity to believe in yourself and in what you do. The best ritual for being rich is hard work, with a prepared aim to achieve the best of your endeavours.

Taking turns with calabashes and other items of sacrifices for rituals at every junction of the road is elongating your show of shame. Having sleepless nights with the intention to defraud an unsuspecting person on the internet will make your funds ephemeral and above all, disastrous!

You will surely go back to your initial status of penury and abjection. Resulting in inhuman practises to make life enjoyable is abasing to humanity. Time spent on fetish and diabolical exercises, if exerted on working assiduously, would pay more!

Olusegun, a seasoned educator writes in via olusegunfashakin@gmail.com