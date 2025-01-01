The right to development and governing every inch of Nigeria

Ekpa, Stanley Ekpa, a lawyer and leadership consultant, wrote via [email protected]

The world is swiftly changing in many ways. This changing landscape of development requires people’s participation in ensuring that they enjoy prosperous and fulfilling lives and economic, social, and technological progress. As envisaged by Article 1.1 of the Declaration on the Right to Development, every human person is entitled to an inalienable human right to participate in, contribute to, and enjoy economic, social, cultural, and political development, including those in the most remote rural communities in Nigeria. The right to development is fundamental to building an inclusive and prosperous society. It ensures that every individual and community has access to the resources and opportunities needed to live a life of dignity. In Nigeria, like in most other developing countries around the world, the divide between urban and rural areas continues to undermine this right. While urban cities like Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and other capital cities benefit from relatively advanced infrastructure, economic opportunities, and services, rural areas, with nearly half of Nigeria’s population, struggle with inadequate access to basic amenities such as clean water, electricity, healthcare, and education. For instance, according to Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics, 61 percent of rural Nigerians live in poverty, compared to 42 percent in urban areas. Similarly, while urban areas enjoy an electrification rate of about 85 percent, only 41 percent of rural communities have access to electricity. These disparities illustrate the urgent need to prioritise the right to development and extend governance to every inch of Nigeria.

Globally, the right to development has been enshrined in the constitutions of several countries, where it is recognised as enforceable in court. South Africa stands out as a model, with its Constitution guaranteeing socio-economic rights, including access to housing, healthcare, education, and social security. Citizens can demand these rights through litigation, as seen in cases like Government of the Republic of South Africa v. Grootboom, where the Constitutional Court ruled that the government must take reasonable measures to provide adequate housing. India has also broadened the interpretation of its Constitution’s right to life to include the right to live with dignity, incorporating development-related rights such as education, healthcare, and a clean environment. In contrast, Chapter Two of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), while emphasising socio-economic rights in its directive principles of state policy, falls short of making these rights justiciable, limiting the ability of citizens to hold the government accountable for its inability to provide the constitutionally envisaged development for Nigeria and Nigerians.

Since development is deeply intertwined with fundamental human rights. The right to education, health, and shelter, which are integral to human dignity, cannot be achieved without deliberate and inclusive governance that prioritises equitable development. In our rural areas, where schools are often understaffed and healthcare facilities under-equipped, these rights remain elusive. As reported by UNICEF, rural primary school attendance is just 60 percent, compared to 80 percent in urban areas, while maternal mortality rates in rural regions are more than double those in cities, reflecting the lack of adequate healthcare services. These disparities are a stark reminder that the right to development is essential for fulfilling the broader spectrum of human rights enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution.

Effective governance and efficiency in public service delivery across the 774 local government areas and all entities and systems of governance in Nigeria is critical to achieving the right to development. This requires targeted investments to address disparities and ensure that rural areas are not left behind. Policies must prioritise sectors that directly impact human development, particularly at the subnational and local government levels, such as agriculture, education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Given that improving rural roads and transport networks would enhance access to markets, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth, governments at the local level must prioritise and ensure quality in expanding and opening communities for productivity and prosperity. Similarly, expanding rural electrification would unlock opportunities for small businesses, improve living standards, and foster economic inclusivity. Additionally, equitable allocation of resources is essential to ensure that all regions benefit from national development plans.

Countries that have constitutionally guaranteed the right to development provide valuable lessons for Nigeria. South Africa’s success in making socio-economic rights enforceable through its courts demonstrates the potential for transformative change when governments are held accountable. Similarly, India’s judicial activism in interpreting the right to life as encompassing development rights has driven significant policy changes. It is time for members of the National Assembly to consider similar constitutional reforms to make the right to development justiciable, empowering citizens to demand accountability and progress from their leaders and representatives.

Beyond brilliant lines of platitudes, our representatives must be clearly seen and defined by their sincere commitment to transparency, accountability, and inclusive participation in governance. Corruption and mismanagement have long impeded development in Nigeria, diverting resources meant for public projects and deepening inequality. Tackling these issues requires robust institutional reforms, stronger anti-corruption measures, and the active involvement of citizens in monitoring and evaluating government initiatives. Empowering communities to participate in decision-making processes ensures that development strategies reflect their needs and aspirations, fostering trust and ownership.

Governing every inch of Nigeria requires leveraging technology to bridge the urban-rural divide. Digital tools can enhance the efficiency and accessibility of development initiatives, from deploying e-governance platforms to streamline service delivery to using data analytics for better resource allocation. In remote areas, mobile technology can expand access to education and healthcare, while geographic information systems (GIS) can help identify underserved regions and prioritise infrastructure projects. But our leaders must never allow tech and digital engagements to replace their human and physical interaction with constituents. Governing every inch of Nigeria with fairness and accountability ensures that no community is left behind and that the benefits of development are shared equitably. If we make the right to development justiciable, invest in rural transformation, and embrace inclusive governance, Nigeria can bridge the gap between urban and rural areas and fulfil the promise of a society where every citizen has an equal opportunity to thrive. Only through such deliberate efforts can our country achieve shared prosperity and strengthen our foundation for sustainable development.

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

