The Nigerian contactless passport application: A game changer?

If you’re a Nigerian living abroad, you’ll understand the hassle people face just to renew their passport. This task that should be a mundane, ordinary task in any advanced country triggers dread and frustration in us. For many years, the passport application process has been marred with inefficiency and corruption, and even ordinary logistics was an issue.

I have witnessed a fair share of passport renewal nightmare in the system until my recent experience with the current Minister of Interior, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, fondly called BTO. His swift response and commitment to improving Nigeria Immigration Service and reforming the broken system build hope in me. Imagine my happiness when I heard about the implementation of the new game-changer – the beginning of the Contactless Passport revolution.

“This contactless will also eliminate the need for capturing again if you have done it in the past.”

Anyone who has ever tried to renew their passport while living abroad will understand the scale of the problem that we face. Imagine someone who lives in Glasgow or Newcastle having to travel all the way to London just to have their biometric data captured. Same with people in Canada who have to endure eight-hour flights within the same country just for capturing to visit the high commission in Ottawa. Think about the travel expenses, frustration dealing with archaic systems, and some corrupt officials. We have even heard stories of touts charging illegal fees for “express service”.

As a patriotic Nigerian, I once voiced my frustrations in an article of mine which was published across mainstream media like Sahara Reporters and FIJ, and it even caught the attention of the Minister of Interior, BTO, himself. To my surprise, I received a call from the Minister, who spoke to me for over 20 minutes. He acknowledged my grievances, apologize sincerely for my experience, and assured me that change was already underway. This wasn’t just a symbolic gesture; it was an honest conversation with a leader willing to listen.

It gladdens my heart to see BTO fulfilling his promise of revolutionising the passport application process through contactless technology just as he promised. He said his goal was to eliminate the need for physical presence during renewals of passports. Applicants can now pay and complete their application form online. This contactless will also eliminate the need for capturing again if you have done it in the past. Just upload an approved photo through the mobile app and you are good to go. The inclusion of home delivery of the passport to applicants crown this initiative with extra goodness. This is a step towards achieving global freedom.

Although this approach has been ongoing in developed countries, I am glad to see Nigeria embracing the power of technology to drive innovation and make life easier for her citizens. I am proud to say that what BTO and his team have achieved in such a short time in office is nothing short of commendable. For many years now, we have endured archaic systems that need upgrading, facing a system designed to frustrate rather than serve us. So, the introduction of the contactless passport application process is more than just an upgrade, it is a lifeline and a solution to challenges faced by millions of Nigerians in the diaspora.

The Minister’s innovative step will save us time, money, exploitation, and also reduce corruption in the system. It will at least help us regain a semblance of dignity to a process that has long been an embarrassment. It’s a simple example of how leveraging technology can transform governance and improve lives.

I feel a renewed sense of pride in BTO. It’s not every day that a public official acknowledges the shortcomings of their system, let alone acts to fix them. His commitment to decentralising passport services and introducing contactless applications is proof that we can have leaders who listen and act. And I hope we continue to make progress in leveraging technology in making life easier for all of us. For all Nigerians home and abroad.

Maxwell Adeyemi Adeleye is a United Kingdom based Entrepreneur and Public Affairs Commentator. @maxwell_adeleye on X

