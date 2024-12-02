The need to address the Almajiri system in Africa fast

The Almajiri system is a deeply rooted traditional Islamic educational structure in Africa. Historically designed as a well-intentioned pathway for young boys to gain Islamic quality education, the system has devolved into a complex social and economic challenge due to modernisation, poverty, and neglect. With an estimated over 20 million children in many countries across the continent, the Almajiri system has become a glaring issue affecting human development index, education, child welfare, and regional security in Africa.

Concept of the Almajiri system

The term “Almajiri” originates from the Arabic word Al-Muhajirun, meaning “migrants” or “seekers of knowledge.” It refers to children sent by their families to Islamic scholars (mallams) to learn the Quran and Islamic principles. Historically, the system was integral to African Islamic education, supported by communities and local governments. Children would study in exchange for communal support and engage in farming or trade as part of their quality education. Some of the products of the Almajiri model of education are successful entrepreneurs, professionals, and professors today.

However, the erosion of traditional support structures and economic challenges in the late 20th century turned the Almajiri system into one where children beg on the streets for food and money. This shift has stripped the system of its original purpose and left millions of children vulnerable to exploitation and neglect.

Read also: 10 African countries with the most children out of school

Estimated size of victims in Africa

Africa has an estimated 20 million children involved in informal Islamic educational systems, with Nigeria accounting for the largest share of over 50 percent. Other countries, such as Niger, Chad, Senegal, Mali, and a few other countries in Africa, face similar challenges. These children, often referred to as “street children,” live in extreme poverty and are exposed to various forms of exploitation, including child labour, trafficking, and recruitment into extremist groups. These children also often live in extreme poverty, face malnutrition, and lack access to healthcare and primary education.

Content and context of the Almajiri system

Currently, the Almajiri system primarily focuses on Quranic memorisation, with little to no formal education or vocational training integration as it used to be. The children are sent far from their homes, living under the care of Mallams, who may lack the resources to provide adequate shelter, food, or teaching materials. This results in the children resorting to street begging, a practice normalised within the system but stigmatised in broader society.

Several factors shape the context of the Almajiri system:

Economic inequality: Many families send their children to Almajiri schools due to poverty and an inability to afford formal education.

Cultural and religious norms: The Almajiri system is considered a legitimate means of religious education in regions with strong Islamic traditions.

Weak governance: Governments’ poor investment in education and child welfare perpetuates the system’s challenges.

Challenges posed by the Almajiri system

The Almajiri system creates a cascade of issues:

Educational deficit: The system must equip children with essential skills like literacy and numeracy, leaving them unprepared for modern economic participation.

Child vulnerability: Almajiri children often suffer from poor health, abuse, and exploitation, with no access to social safety nets.

Security concerns: Marginalised Almajiri children are prime targets for recruitment by extremist groups like Boko Haram, exacerbating instability in the region.

Intergenerational poverty: Without education or vocational skills, Almajiri graduates are trapped in cycles of poverty, unable to break free from their socioeconomic circumstances.

Challenges of the Almajiri system

The challenges associated with the Almajiri system are multidimensional:

Education gap: The Almajiri curriculum focuses exclusively on Islamic teachings, neglecting basic literacy, numeracy, and vocational training. This leaves millions of children unprepared for participation in the modern economy.

Child welfare: The living conditions of most Almajiri children are dire. They lack proper shelter, healthcare, and nutrition, making them vulnerable to disease, malnutrition, and abuse. Almajiri children often suffer from poor health, abuse, and exploitation, with no access to social safety nets.

Security risks: Marginalised and impoverished Almajiri youth are prime targets for recruitment by extremist groups all over Africa, exacerbating instability in the region. The Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria and similar organisations in Africa, for example, have exploited these vulnerabilities to fuel violence and instability.

“These children also often live in extreme poverty, face malnutrition, and lack access to healthcare and primary education.”

Social stigma: Almajiri children are often stigmatised as societal burdens, perpetuating cycles of exclusion and limiting their future opportunities. The impact of the stigmatisation on their self-esteem and antisocial behaviour cannot be overemphasised.

Intergenerational poverty: Without education or vocational skills, Almajiri graduates are trapped in cycles of poverty, unable to break free from their socioeconomic circumstances.

Why Africa must act fast

The scale and urgency of the Almajiri issue demand immediate action. Left unaddressed, the system will continue to exacerbate illiteracy, poverty, and insecurity across Africa. Addressing this challenge is critical for achieving 11 out of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to poverty (SDG1), hunger (SDG2), health (SDG3), education (SDG4), and other social inclusions.

Read also: Why Africa must place premium on education to attain greatness

Strategic solutions

To reform the Almajiri system, African governments and stakeholders must adopt a comprehensive, multidimensional, and collaborative approach:

Educational reform: Integrate formal education, including STEM, numeracy, and vocational training, into the Almajiri curriculum. This dual approach can prepare children for modern economic participation while preserving their cultural and religious identity.

Welfare support: Provide adequate funding for modernised Almajiri schools with proper facilities, healthcare, and feeding programs. Public-private partnerships can be leveraged to mobilise resources.

Community engagement: Work closely with Islamic clerics, parents, and community leaders to gain support for reforms. Awareness campaigns can help shift perceptions about the importance of formal education.

Government intervention: Provide funding for modernised Almajiri schools, offering feeding programs, healthcare, and quality education.

Legislation and enforcement: Enforce laws mandating compulsory education for all children and penalise child exploitation under the guise of education.

Social safety nets: Develop and implement social programs like conditional cash transfers to reduce the economic pressures driving families to enrol children in Almajiri systems.

Regional collaboration: Given the cross-border nature of the problem, regional organisations like the African Union must coordinate efforts to standardise educational reforms and share best practices.

Benefits of reforming the Almajiri system

Reforming the Almajiri system is critical to achieving Africa’s development goals. Providing millions of children with access to quality education will unlock a vast human capital essential for economic growth and innovation. Moreover, addressing the vulnerabilities of Almajiri children will strengthen social cohesion, reduce security risks, and foster a more equitable society.

Moreover, integrating Almajiri children into the formal economy will reduce poverty, boost productivity, and enhance social cohesion. This aligns with Africa’s broader goals of achieving sustainable development and harnessing its demographic dividend.

Read also: Collaboration, key to unlocking full potential of corporate sustainability in Africa -Al-Bahrani

Conclusion

The Almajiri system, as it exists today, is a stark reminder of the urgent need for educational and social reform in Africa. Addressing this issue requires a unified commitment to prioritising education, child welfare, and social inclusion. By acting decisively, Africa can transform the Almajiri system from a symbol of marginalisation into a model of empowerment and opportunity, securing a brighter future for millions of children and the continent. The Almajiri system represents a profound challenge that could create a revolution that would swallow up leadership if left unattended. Still, it is also an opportunity for Africa to prioritise education, child welfare, and social inclusion. By adopting a comprehensive approach to reform, African governments and stakeholders can transform the Almajiri system from a symbol of deprivation into a model of empowerment. This transformation is essential for Africa’s broader sustainable development aspirations, creating a win-win for all stakeholders and a brighter future for all.

Professor Lere Baale is the Chief Executive of Business School Netherlands International in Nigeria and the Regional Partner of HOWES – CMOE Inc. USA for Africa & the Middle East. A passionate expert in Agile Digital Transformation and AI, he specialises in EduTech and Digital Health to drive transformative change.

Share