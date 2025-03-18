As those responsible for building successful businesses across Africa, we recognise the fundamental importance of a healthy and empowered workforce. However, we must acknowledge a critical challenge that often goes unseen—the impact of government policies on reproductive health, which directly influences the lives and potential of our employees.

“When women smallholder farmers can plan their families, they can dedicate more time and energy to their farms, leading to increased yields and enhanced food security.”

Although we celebrate Africa’s economic strides, stark realities persist. Disparities in healthcare access, particularly for women, create a significant drag on our progress. We must examine how government programs influence reproductive health and understand the implications for our workforce and our economies.

Let’s focus on three policy areas and see how they impact our situation in Africa.

Strategic family planning

Across much of Africa, women face significant barriers to accessing family planning services. This directly restricts their ability to make informed decisions about their reproductive health. We must also prioritise investments in family planning.

From a business perspective, the benefits of accessible contraception are clear. When women have the power to plan their families, they’re more likely to stay in school, gain valuable skills, and fully participate in the workforce. This directly translates to a more skilled and productive labour pool and drives economic growth. Consider the African context, particularly our vital agricultural sector. When women smallholder farmers can plan their families, they can dedicate more time and energy to their farms, leading to increased yields and enhanced food security. As business leaders, we have a crucial role to play. We can advocate for increased government funding for family planning services, especially in underserved rural communities. Furthermore, we can champion workplace initiatives that provide comprehensive reproductive health education and easy access to contraception. When we invest in women’s reproductive health, we’re not only fulfilling a social responsibility but also laying a solid foundation for a more prosperous and sustainable future for our economies.

Policies related to abortion access

Laws governing abortion access, often rooted in outdated beliefs, have devastating consequences for women’s health and economic opportunities. In regions where safe abortion is inaccessible, women resort to unsafe procedures, leading to severe health complications and even death.

From a purely business standpoint, compromising women’s health has a direct and detrimental impact on our economies. When women are unable to access essential reproductive healthcare, their ability to work and fully contribute is diminished, which leads to lost productivity and a strain on already stretched healthcare resources. In the African context, imagine a young woman, filled with entrepreneurial potential, forced to abandon her education and business aspirations due to an unwanted pregnancy arising from a lack of access to safe abortion. This represents a profound loss of human capital and economic opportunity for our nations. As business leaders, we cannot afford to ignore this reality. We must actively engage in open and honest conversations about reproductive rights, advocating for policies that prioritise women’s health and autonomy. Furthermore, we can provide crucial support to organisations working to improve access to safe abortion services, recognising that investing in women’s health is an investment in the future of our economies.

Maternal healthcare investment

Investing in maternal healthcare is an economic necessity. Healthy mothers raise healthy children, who become the future workforce. However, many African nations struggle with high maternal mortality rates.

Reducing maternal mortality and morbidity leads to a healthier and more productive population, directly strengthens our economies, and fosters a more stable business environment. This is especially crucial in the African context, where rural communities often face significant barriers to quality healthcare. Think about the impact of investing in mobile clinics and training healthcare workers; it could drastically improve maternal health outcomes in these underserved areas. As business leaders, we have a vital role to play. We can actively partner with governments and NGOs to enhance maternal healthcare infrastructure and services, ensuring that women have access to the care they need. Additionally, we can champion initiatives that promote healthy pregnancies and childbirth, recognising that investing in the health of mothers is an investment in the future of our workforce and our economies.

Addressing systemic barriers

These policy areas are interconnected with broader social and economic issues. Poverty, lack of education, and gender inequality all contribute to reproductive health disparities.

From a business perspective, tackling the systemic barriers that hinder women’s reproductive health is a strategic move towards building a more equitable and inclusive business environment. This, in turn, fosters economic growth and stability. In the African context, critical steps include investing in girls’ education, actively promoting women’s entrepreneurship, and challenging deeply ingrained gender norms, all of which directly empower women and improve reproductive health outcomes. As business leaders, we hold significant influence, and we must leverage it to advocate for policies that champion gender equality and address the root causes of poverty. Furthermore, we have a responsibility to create workplace environments that genuinely support women’s health and well-being, recognising that a thriving workforce is built on a foundation of respect, equality, and opportunity.

In conclusion, reproductive health is a business issue. We should be the catalysts for change, ensuring that every African woman has the opportunity to reach her full potential.

About the author

Ota Akhigbe is the Director of Partnerships and Programs at eHealth Africa and a thought leader on healthcare and development in Africa. Her work focuses on strengthening public-private partnerships to improve health outcomes, particularly for underserved communities.

