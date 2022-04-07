The life changing differences between wealth and riches

If you read to the very end, what I will share with you here will change a lot of things for you. It’s a top secret that many people don’t know and will never get to know. But I freely give it to you because you are in my corner.

Very few people really understand what Wealth really is. Many more confuse it with Riches. And a large majority also believe that your lifestyle is a function of the money or riches that you have.

Let me help you with some insights that might go a long way to improve how you think about these things. Riches are measured in cash flow only. It means that if you are rich, you make enough money to express multiple options in the marketplace. It means that as a rich guy, whatever you want at your level of riches (because there are levels to these things), you will buy it. And the richer you get, the more things you will want and can afford to buy with your money.

But when it comes to wealth, it goes deeper than that. And the truth of the matter is that wealth is one thing that so many people do not have though they have a lot of money. Also, wealth is one thing that a person could have without having a lot of money.

I refer to this phenomenon as the “𝑾𝒆𝒂𝒍𝒕𝒉 𝑷𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒅𝒐𝒙.” Wealth exists and must be understood from three levels:

𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝟑: 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐬 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞

Here, wealth talks about your ability to sustain your current standard of living all things being equal without earning any additional unit of new income.

So, if you have N10 million and spend N1 million per month, you are 10 months wealthy. And if you have N10 million but spend N100,000 per month, you are 100 months wealthy.

This is why it is not really the amount that matters, but how you manage yourself around the amount.

𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝟐: 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐬 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐍𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡:

Here, wealth is measured by the difference between your assets and your liabilities. That means, if you have more assets than liabilities, you are said to be wealthy as wealth at this level is measured in asset size. This is why having income-producing assets is very important as they will keep you safe. It is also the metrics used by Forbes to determine those who make it to their list.

These 2 levels of wealth are the much that the majority of people know. But there is another level known by very few humans. These few are the ones who enjoy and live life at a level that gives them an edge.

𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝟑: 𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐬 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝟓 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐞:

At this level, wealth is your ability to command wholeness in the important dimensions of life. Wealth at this level goes beyond money to accommodate other things that are more important than money.

The 5 wealth Distinctions…

𝟏𝐬𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲

This is your ability to connect to your spirit man and have a good relationship with a superior source. This could be God, Allah, or whatever you believe it to be. This is the most important Distinction of wealth because no matter how much of other things you have if you lose your soul or try to exist in this world without a spiritual anchor, you will be made a joke at the end.

𝟐𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Fitness

This is your ability to be physically and mentally fit enough to carry out your daily work. Health is wealth Remember! A man who loses his mental or physical health has lost a lot.

𝟑𝐫𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩

This is your ability to build and sustain valuable relationships with “Important and significant Others.” Your net worth is in your network… A man who has no quality relationship has nothing important no matter how much money he might have.

𝟒𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲

This is your ability to command growth in money and what gives you the money. If you can understand money, make it, preserve it, and grow it and whatever you do to make it, then you have the money distinction in your favour. This is the least distinction because if money is all that you have, then you have nothing. But if you have the rest, even if you lose money, you will get it back.

𝟓𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: 𝐖𝐢𝐬𝐝o𝐦

This is your ability to discern differences in people and events. The man who profits is one who sees opportunity where others see danger. And the man who loses is one who can’t tell the difference between a Rope and a Snake!

The wise King once said…” 𝐹𝑜𝑟 𝑤𝑖𝑠𝑑𝑜𝑚 𝑖𝑠 𝑎 𝑑𝑒𝑓𝑒𝑛𝑠𝑒 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑚𝑜𝑛𝑒𝑦 𝑖𝑠 𝑎 𝑑𝑒𝑓𝑒𝑛𝑠𝑒: 𝑏𝑢𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑒𝑥𝑐𝑒𝑙𝑙𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑦 𝑜𝑓 𝑘𝑛𝑜𝑤𝑙𝑒𝑑𝑔𝑒 𝑖𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑤𝑖𝑠𝑑𝑜𝑚 𝑔𝑖𝑣𝑒𝑠 𝑙𝑖𝑓𝑒 𝑡𝑜 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑚 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 ℎ𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝑖𝑡.”

This is why I refer to wisdom as The Wheel of wealth as it determines how well and long you will enjoy the rest of Distinctions.

So, there you have it, my friends. A person who designs a life that enables him to experience these things in the quality and quality that matters will live a wealthy life with a lot of peace of mind too! This is why it’s very much possible to be rich without being wealthy, but you can’t be wealthy without being Rich.

I hope you learned something today. Cheers!

To your #moneysense.