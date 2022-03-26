LearnHub Institute hosts maiden women, wealth and real estate conference

The LearnHub Institute is set to host its maiden Women, Wealth and Real Estate Conference at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on 31st December 2022.

This year’s edition, which is sponsored by the Purple Group, will gather best in class female thought leaders to inspire, guide and provide valuable information and direction to women who are aspiring to commence their journey to real estate investing and ultimately wealth creation.

The hybrid conference with the theme “Women, Wealth and Real Estate – Changing the state of play and Resetting the Paradigm” highlight of the event will be the Housing Stock Parade and onsite auction which will feature properties from the Development Partners (Purple Living and the Homework Group) on offer at 25 percent discount to market, successful bidders will also be profiled by the conference’s mortgage partners for financing to purchase the featured homes.

Attendance is free but registration is required at https://wwrconferences.com

according to the organisers, WWR Series is a speciality conference series curated by the Institute in partnership with its founder Tosin Ajose who readily champions the cause of women’s participation in real estate investing and wealth creation. The WWR Series is scheduled to hold in March of each year, in commemoration of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month.

Amongst the speakers lined up for the conference are Toyin Sanni, Group CEO of the Emerging Africa Group, Jumoke Akinwunmi, Co-Founder Alithea Capital, Tilda Mwai, Estate Intel and Chinwe Ajene-Sagna, CEO Catalyst Realty Solutions.

With a lineup of three plenary sessions and two power panels, this free-to-attend conference is open to all women looking to commence their journey to real estate investing. The conference is organized in partnership with Thinkmint, DealHQ Partners, API, Northcourt Real Estate, Proshare, BusinessDay and Financial Nigeria.