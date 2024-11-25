The intersection of social factors and health outcomes

If you’ve been reading my articles, you might recall some topics about the social determinants of health. To refresh our memory, let me recap the concept and its emphasis on health and wellbeing as significantly shaped by various socioeconomic factors highlighted by the WHO and numerous health organisations. This perspective contrasts with the traditional view centred on genetics and biomedical factors as the primary influences on health. In reality, education, living environment, socioeconomic status, and community dynamics play crucial roles in determining people’s overall wellbeing.

Understanding this critical insight allows us to explore how social factors extend beyond mere connections and networking; they have a profound and often underestimated impact on health outcomes. From the quality of our living environments to the education we receive, the nutrition we consume, and our access to healthcare services, these factors shape our lives in more ways than we might realise. In many Western countries, scholars often rank social status as the foremost determinant of health among the nine commonly recognized determinants. For example, in the United States, an individual’s social standing often dictates their zip code, which, in turn, influences access to quality schools, healthcare, financial opportunities, and even job offers.

In contrast, education emerges as the key social determinant of health in many African nations, even today. Education’s transformative influence can open doors to opportunities and foster essential social connections. Unfortunately, a lack of or poor educational outcomes can severely limit individuals’ potential. To illustrate this, consider two scenarios involving Mr. John Akin and how social factors can influence his health outcomes.

In the first scenario, we find Mr. Akin, a 25-year-old, who drops out of secondary school due to financial hardships faced by his family, who are peasant farmers. Lacking a quality education, he struggles with limited job prospects and earning capacity. This economic instability threatens his ability to provide for himself and his family, leading to significant challenges in food security and living conditions. His cramped and poorly ventilated living space with inadequate sanitation negatively impacts his physical health. Furthermore, he has adopted unhealthy behaviours over the years due to a lack of awareness. The absence of educational and job opportunities diminishes John’s self-esteem and social ties, leading to feelings of isolation that can intensify mental health issues like anxiety and depression.

This intricate web of social determinants is a familiar narrative for many individuals grappling with similar socioeconomic hurdles. The compounded effects of these factors can lead to dire mental health outcomes, with increased rates of anxiety and depression, as well as heightened risk for chronic diseases due to inadequate nutrition and poor living conditions. Social isolation only exacerbates these mental health struggles and reduces one’s overall quality of life, stifling personal growth and aspirations.

Now, in an alternative scenario, imagine a determined Mr Akin who, despite financial challenges, completes his secondary education. Through perseverance, he gains admission to a prestigious university and graduates with a first-class Bachelor of Science degree in engineering. This accomplishment opens the door to lucrative career opportunities, landing him a position at Shell Exploration Company, a leading global energy firm. This pivotal moment sets Mr. Akin on a path of transformation. His professional expertise earns him recognition and respect, significantly improving his financial circumstances and enabling him to support his family, thereby breaking the cycle of poverty.

Through his work at Shell, Mr. Akin meets Nneoma, a woman from a wealthy and influential family. Their relationship offers love and companionship and extends his social network and access to resources that promote a healthier lifestyle. Nneoma’s family embraces John due to his intellect and diligence, providing him with valuable connections and mentorship. As his career flourishes, John starts investing in real estate to generate a passive income stream. He emerges as a respected leader within his community, inspiring future generations, and his travels expose him to diverse cultures and business practices. His philanthropic efforts further enhance his sense of purpose as he gives back to his community.

These contrasting scenarios highlight the pressing need for policy changes that acknowledge the complex interplay between social determinants of health and individual well-being. Understanding these relationships allows us to explore innovative strategies for improving health outcomes and fostering a healthier society. It’s time to take action.

Call to action:

The upstream approach to healthcare has always been one of the best ways to achieve population health. By identifying and dealing with the root causes of ill health rather than focusing mainly on treating symptoms and managing ailments, a population becomes healthy and wealthy quickly. Have you ever heard the story behind the upstream approach before? If yes, kindly share your thoughts on it by sending an email to [email protected].

Olayinka Opaleye is a Wellbeing Specialist and Corporate Wellness Strategist. She can also be reached at +234 8100371304 or by clicking on www.linkedin.com/in/olayinkaopaleye.

