Expert advocates inclusive, innovative healthcare delivery in Nigeria

Amy Shumbusho, founder, Smile 360 Dental Specialists, has advocated for an inclusive and innovative approach to healthcare delivery in Nigeria, just as she unveiled her new book titled, ‘Beyond Dentistry’.

“Beyond Dentistry represents my journey, insights, and vision for an inclusive, innovative approach to healthcare — one that not only heals but also uplifts,” Shumbusho said during the recent launch of the book tagged ‘A Night of Smiles’ in Lagos.

She disclosed that the book is her own way of encouraging a mindset that goes beyond the clinical and embraces a profound human connection that dentists enable within the healthcare value-chain.

“Welcome to A Night of Smiles, an evening dedicated to celebrating resilience, achievement, and the power of a smile. It brings me immense joy to share this special night with all of you as we unveil my book, ‘Beyond Dentistry’, and honour the remarkable impact of Project Smile, our community initiative focused on transforming lives through accessible dental care,” she said.

The night was also used to celebrate persons who had benefited from Project Smile, its CSR initiative that promotes giving back to its communities. “Through this initiative, we have seen firsthand the difference a single smile can make, and we are deeply inspired by the resilience of our beneficiaries.

“May tonight be a reminder that every smile has the potential to change a life, and together, we can create a future where everyone has a reason to smile,” Shumbusho said.

Speaking further on her new book, she disclosed that the book exposes readers to strategies for navigating challenges, fostering ethical practices, and cultivating a mindset of excellence. According to her, Beyond Dentistry offers lessons, stories, and strategies for success in dentistry and beyond. “The book explores how to turn obstacles and setbacks into stepping stones for growth.”

Shumbusho, who is a cosmetic dentist and orthodontist draws from her over 30 years of professional practice in unveiling universal truths and invaluable lessons that bridge the gap between professional success and personal fulfillment.

Similarly, Shumbusho leveraged her book Beyond Dentistry to portray the transformative power of authenticity and teamwork and unlocked the door to unparalleled achievement. Also, her stories of triumph invite aspiring professionals to embrace the journey with passion and an open mind.

