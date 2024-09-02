The future of Nigerian finTech

Can you imagine a Nigeria where every financial interaction, irrespective of size, is processed digitally? The demonetisation policy of early 2023 did not just test the waters; it accelerated a fintech transformation, driving the country towards a “cashless economy” that is redefining money management and payment solutions across Africa’s largest economy. This period of cash shortage serves as a compelling case study to predict the long-term future of payment solutions within emerging markets as it spurred short-term fintech adoption at an unprecedented rate.

A cashless economy is one where the majority of transactions occur without the physical exchange of monetary tokens such as bills or coins. This shift offers several benefits, including enhanced security by lowering the risks associated with handling cash and faster, more convenient payment processes. Additionally, such an economy can address macroeconomic challenges by providing financial inclusion for rural communities that lack access to traditional banking services while also increasing the transparency and traceability of financial transactions—key elements for emerging markets to combat corruption and illegal financial activities.

According to Boston Consulting Group, the fintech industry is expanding rapidly, with the global market expected to reach a value of $1.5 trillion by 2025, driven by an annual revenue growth rate of 32 percent in Africa. This growth is primarily fuelled by innovations in AI, digital payments, and customer-centric business models. Alongside Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa play pivotal roles in the African fintech landscape. Kenya’s pioneering mobile money, or “mo-mo,” services, such as M-Pesa and T-Kash, have achieved widespread adoption due to their supportive regulatory frameworks and their suitability for low-infrastructure environments. Similarly, South Africa’s mature fintech market, characterised by robust financial infrastructure and large-scale investments in fintech startups, reflects a sophisticated approach to financial technology.

In Nigeria, the fintech sector is surging ahead, propelled by a young, tech-savvy population and a significant unbanked rural population—estimated to be four times larger than South Africa’s, according to the World Bank. Legislative frameworks like the Nigerian Startup Act 2022 and the proactive implementation of digital identity solutions, such as the Bank Verification Number (BVN), have provided a solid foundation for fintech firms to build on.

However, key challenges remain. Nigeria’s digital infrastructure lags behind its African counterparts, with internet penetration at just 47 percent. This deficit, coupled with cybersecurity concerns and an unclear regulatory environment, hampers the sector’s ability to reach its full potential and limits the feasibility of a truly inclusive digital financial ecosystem.

The demonetisation policy served as a stress test for Nigeria’s financial systems. As banks struggled to supply enough new currency, fintech platforms like Flutterwave and Paystack became essential. If these systemic hurdles are carefully navigated, Nigerian payment innovations are well-positioned to leapfrog traditional banking limitations via Internet banking, digital wallets, and buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) options.

A few months ago, a comprehensive survey was conducted to further understand the fintech sector’s impact during this cash crunch and its potential future role in Nigeria’s economy. The survey, which was conducted across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, targeted a wide array of small-scale entrepreneurs and service providers, alongside interviews with executives across the financial industry, aiming to capture how fintech solutions sustained economic activity amidst the reduced liquidity.

The survey results vividly illustrate the immediate, and potentially enduring, effects of the cash crunch on business operations and customer interactions. Notably, 81.1 percent of businesses adopted new digital payment methods to manage financial constraints, a testament to the fintech sector’s agile response. Additionally, the change in consumer behaviour was stark, as 85.8 percent of customers altered their financial interactions during this period, indicating a significant shift toward digital fluency in Nigeria.

This surge in fintech adoption by businesses was primarily aimed at countering issues such as low patronage and delayed payments while also addressing broader problems like stakeholder mistrust in repayment and an increase in customer complaints. This strategic pivot helped stabilise business operations and enhance consumer confidence during the cash crisis.

Remarkably, only 8.1 percent of firms reverted to cash-only transactions, while 16.2 percent shifted entirely to digital payment solutions. The majority adopted a hybrid approach, highlighting increased trust in fintech. This shift came despite 74.3 percent of businesses struggling to invest in new services due to the cash shortage, reflecting the fintech industry’s adaptability.

Unfortunately, 17.6 percent of firms experienced fraud during the cash crunch, highlighting the urgent need for robust security measures in digital transactions. Additionally, 27.7 percent of businesses willingly paid premiums to point-of-sale operators for cash liquidity, reflecting concerns about the reliability and security of fintech solutions.

The widespread adoption of digital banking and wallet apps during the crisis not only alleviated immediate financial distress but also affirmed the reliability of fintech solutions at scale. Executives noted that, despite not having Kenya’s mobile money penetration or South Africa’s advanced financial infrastructure, Nigeria’s fintech scene is rapidly evolving, driven by high entrepreneurial activities and technological adoption.

As the fintech sector evolves, there is a critical need to extend beyond basic payment services to offer diversified financial products such as insurance, microfinance, regulatory technology, peer-to-peer lending, and cryptocurrency, which can adapt to the economic variability of emerging markets. Furthermore, improving financial literacy, especially in rural areas—currently rated approximately 3 out of 10 by executives—is essential for widespread fintech adoption and the financial empowerment of excluded communities.

Additionally, enhancing Nigeria’s financial and digital infrastructure is crucial to support real-time transactions and mitigate security threats. Clear regulatory guidelines are also necessary, as ambiguous standards have and continue to stifle growth. Establishing more regulatory sandboxes, similar to those in Kenya, would allow fintech firms to test their products in a controlled environment before widespread deployment, ensuring compliance and reliability while reducing fraud.

As Nigeria moves toward a digital-first financial ecosystem, the transformative role of fintech during the recent cash shortages has demonstrated its potential to stabilise and enhance financial interactions. However, to ensure sustainable growth, it is imperative to address the challenges of digital infrastructure, security, and regulatory clarity. If Nigeria can successfully navigate these obstacles, its fintech sector is poised to become a global leader in innovation and financial inclusivity.