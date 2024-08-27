Fintech seeks slice of N600tn e-payment market with new solution

Zabira Technologies has launched the Zabira Pro application to tap into Nigeria’s growing cashless transactions market.

Cashless transactions rose to over N600 trillion in 2023 from N395.38 trillion in 2022 as more Nigerians embraced digital payment channels. This trend continued in 2024 as transactions grew by 88.09 percent to N237 trillion in the first quarter of 2024.

Isaac John, CEO of Zabira Technologies, stated that the application will provide solutions to digital payment challenges that have caused dissatisfaction between businesses and customers.

He said, “Africa’s digital asset space has long been plagued by issues such as unstable platforms, payment challenges, and unmet customer needs. These challenges inspired me to build a team dedicated to finding solutions.

“Our initial platforms, Zabira and Grip, were steps in that direction, but with Zabira Pro, we’ve taken a giant leap forward. This new app is our answer to the financial problems that have long hindered progress in the region.”

He noted that the Zabira Pro offers users an all-in-one solution with 24/7 customer support, instant payouts for airtime recharges and cable TV subscriptions, and a streamlined process for trading gift cards from popular brands like Amazon and Walmart.

John added, “Zabira Pro is a complete transformation as the app merges the functionalities of its predecessors, Zabira and Grip, into one platform. Users can now manage everything from cryptocurrency transactions to gift card exchanges, bill payments, and even currency conversions, all within a single, user-friendly interface.”