The efficacy of executive coaching in uncertain times

From remote-working to artificial intelligence, organisations seem to be bombarded by both present realities and future predictions. Strategy meetings have now wrapped up, and targets have been set, but how best do we launch out into a ‘future of work’ that is ever-evolving? Finding this balance is crucial, and it is vital at this stage to look into the foundational elements of any organisation; its People. Effective preparation and development of the workforce are vital to building resilience, and the key to this is coaching!

Coaching is not a new concept, and in many ways, it is a term you have most likely become familiar with, probably within the sporting world or in other areas of life. Over the years, coaching has come to mean different things to different people in different walks of life, but one thing that resonates is its ability to inspire and drive individuals to maximize their potentials; both personal and professional. The International Coach Federation (ICF) defines coaching as;

Partnering with clients in a thought-provoking and creative process that inspires them to maximize their personal and professional potential.

Studies from the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development (CIPD) show that 51% of companies consider coaching a crucial part of their business strategy, and this is hinged strongly on its potential to support the development of individuals, organisational culture, and a collaborative approach to leadership – through empowering, enabling, fostering empathy, supporting, constructively challenging and seeking to understand others’ perspectives.

The 2017 ICF global consumer awareness study reported benefits of individuals who partnered with coaches. These included improved communication skills, increased self-esteem, increased productivity, optimized individual and team performance. However, is coaching also valuable at the organisational level? In answering this, this article looks into the impact of coaching on three key areas of any organisation.

1. Higher Levels of Engagement

Engagement is vital in driving business success, but with up to 71% of employees reported as either ‘not engaged’ or ‘actively disengaged’ at work, coaching is vital in motivating employees and making them feel valued. Engagement goes beyond current job satisfaction and entails meeting the holistic needs of employees, beyond the job role. A recent study conducted by Human Capital Institute (HPI) reported that organisations that met their workforce’s holistic needs reported higher engagement levels, which also contributed to greater productivity and employee retention.

2. Greater People Management

Multiple organisations have reported a clear relationship between coaching and the working relationship of the manager or leader and their team members. Equipping managers with coaching skills encourages a participative style of management that focuses on guiding and influencing team members, in comparison to a directive style characterised by instruction and hierarchy. Not only does this build a trusting relationship, it also builds a greater leadership brand and true understanding of the employee.

3. An Empowered Workforce

Leadership expert, Francois Coetzee, explains that the effectiveness of company training programs can increase by up to 60% when supported by strong coaching skills. In comparison to the instilling of new knowledge, coaching focuses on maximising the potential inherent in each individual through partnership and thought-provoking processes that inspire self-motivation. This motivation serves as an internal drive, vital in boosting confidence, ownership, and achievement of higher levels of professional success.

Multiple benefits are constantly being linked to organisational coaching, including improved performance, job satisfaction, work relationships, professional growth, and overall commitment to the organisation. Coaching must be at the forefront of future business strategy if the focus is to maximize productivity, drive, ambition, and effectiveness.

The question as to whether coaching is valuable is obsolete, instead, the focus should be on how best to incorporate coaching into your organisational culture at this stage.

Adaora Ayoade, an executive and leadership Coach is the MD/CEO, EZ37 Solutions Limited