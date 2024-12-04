The cybersecurity wake-up call: Examining Africa’s rising threat landscape

Cybercrime is rising in Africa, especially in South Africa. The country had 22 percent of the continent’s incidents, per a Positive Technologies report. This report reviewed current cyber threats across the African continent for 2023-2024. According to the report, South Africa led the pack as it took 22 percent of cyberattacks, and Egypt (13%). Again, South Africa had 25 percent of posts on the dark web forums, while Nigeria had an 18 percent share and Algeria a 13 percent share.

It’s no surprise that government and financial institutions are the top hit in this attack. This alarming trend exposes key flaws in Africa’s growing digital space. It is expanding as businesses and governments embrace digital transformation. While this growth brings opportunities, it, however, also lets cybercriminals exploit weak infrastructure and low awareness.

The cybercrime landscape in Africa

Africa’s growing digital economy is attracting global attention. But it brings a rise in cyber threats. Ransomware, phishing, and data breaches dominate the attack vectors. South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria have the highest internet use and economic activity. But they are also the most targeted countries. For example, South Africa’s financial and healthcare sectors have faced major disruptions. This highlights the urgent need for strong cybersecurity frameworks.

Why is Africa a target?

This is a question that needs some critical analysis. Many African countries are rapidly digitising and increasing their digital footprint. This often outpaces their ability to comprehensively secure these systems. A recent example is the core banking app updates by several Nigerian banks. It’s curious enough to note that about five different top-tier banks all decided to have core banking platform migrations and updates at about the same time. They have been involved in them for the past few weeks.

With a bigger digital footprint comes weak cybersecurity. Many institutions lack a strong cybersecurity framework. A determined attack would likely cause them to fall like a pack of cards. Weak investment in cybersecurity also makes banks and public services vulnerable.

Thirdly, there is insufficient legislation on cybersecurity frameworks to guard these institutions. Enforcement mechanisms provide criminals with a low-risk environment. The human factor in these cyberattacks also comes to the fore. Cybercriminals exploit gaps in user awareness, with social engineering attacks proving particularly effective.

The cost of cybersecurity

Cyberattacks in Africa carry economic, reputational, and social costs. Businesses lose billions annually due to fraud and downtime. Moreover, breaches erode consumer trust and discourage foreign investment in burgeoning digital markets. Beyond financial losses, healthcare systems and utilities can face crippling outages. This can endanger lives.

Strengthening Africa’s cyber defences

Policy and legislation: Governments must prioritise cybersecurity laws. They should align with global best practices.

Investment in infrastructure: Enhanced funding for secure IT infrastructure and skilled personnel is essential.

Public-private collaboration: Partnerships between governments, tech firms, and security firms can boost resilience.

Awareness and training: Educating users on cybersecurity is key. It helps reduce errors that cause breaches.

AI and automation: Using AI security tools can detect and reduce threats in real time.

How to secure web applications effectively

Governments and private institutions, like banks, who are prime targets for cyberattacks, can ring-fence their web applications using a layered approach. Combine manual and automated tools in order to ensure loopholes are covered. Leverage OWASP risk methodology in prioritising vulnerabilities and address risks in their order of importance. Also, a multi-tool strategy should be employed in order to cover more ground, as one tool cannot effectively detect everything.

The path forward

The rise in cyberattacks across Africa reflects the double-edged sword of digital transformation. While the continent’s technological growth is laudable, its cyber resilience must catch up. Countries like South Africa highlight both the opportunity and challenge. It is a leader in digital innovation but a hotspot for cybercrime. Africa must tackle these vulnerabilities to protect its digital future. It can then continue its rise as a global tech player.

This curious case serves as a wake-up call. For Africa to thrive in the digital age, securing its cyberspace isn’t a necessity—it’s a mandate.

