The crown of thorns on the poor masses

In James 1: 22, the Bible enjoins Christians: “Be ye doers of the word, not hearers only, deceiving your selves.”. This biblical injunction is most likely contained in the Quran, Muslims’ holy book.

A classic example of hearing but not doing the word is found in Matthew 19:16-24, where Jesus Christ and the rich man discuss what to do to have eternal life. When the rich man heard the prescription, he walked away with sorrow. He disregarded the instruction. He did not follow the instructions.

Many believers – Christians and Muslims alike – rarely abide by the word of God or Allah. Our politicians, particularly those in positions of authority such as governors and presidents, are the type of people who listen but do not act on what they hear.

And if the time-honoured Latin phrase coined by English scholar Alcuin, “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” which means the voice of the people is the voice of God, is any indication, then the Almighty has been speaking loudly and clearly to Nigerian authorities for the past 16 months. Since President Ahmed Bola Tinubu removed oil subsidies on May 29, 2023, the voices of reason have been heard across the country. However, rather than listening to the suffering masses who are starving to death in large numbers, the powers that be have told the downtrodden citizens to endure the suffocating hardship.

However, rather than listening to the suffering masses who are starving to death in large numbers, the powers that be have told the downtrodden citizens to endure the suffocating hardship. Nigerians, like the patient dog, have endured deprivation in the hope that the president will act quickly to alleviate their suffering. They eagerly awaited President Bola Tinubu’s broadcast on Nigeria’s 64th independence anniversary on October 1, 2024. Then came Tuesday, October 1. Nigerians listened closely to radio and television stations across the country, hoping to hear directly from the Commander-in-Chief.

They marked the lips of Mr. President to pronounce the good news. Their hopes were raised when President Bola Tinubu stated in the first paragraph of his address, “… Our administration understands that many of you are struggling with rising living costs and the search for meaningful employment.” I want to reassure you that your voices have been heard. The assurance that their voices were heard caused the listening public’s heart to leap for joy.

Finally, Mr. President will reverse the federal government’s flawed policies and programs, as well as implement measures to alleviate the excruciating economic hardship that is dehumanising and decimating the population. However, the hope that petroleum subsidies would be restored was short-lived.

Reading further, the President intoned: “As your President, I assure you that we are committed to finding long-term solutions to alleviate our citizens’ suffering. Until the end of the broadcast, no progress had been made towards restoring oil subsidies.

Until the end of the broadcast, no progress was made on the restoration of oil subsidies. Nigerians are deeply disappointed that their expectations and hopes have been dashed, and they believe that their voices have not been heard at all.

The conclusion is that, by failing to listen to the cries of the people, this administration, like the Jewish soldiers in Mark 15:17 did to Jesus Christ before His crucifixion, has placed a crown of thorns on the heads of poor Nigerians.

Isiakpu is a media consultant based in Umuahia.

