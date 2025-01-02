The adverse effects of cyberbullying on society and its legal implications in Nigeria

As social interactions increasingly move online, the digital shift has brought advantages but also given rise to a darker phenomenon: cyberbullying. This malicious behaviour, often masked by anonymity, has become a pervasive issue in Nigeria, leaving profound impacts on individuals and society. With the growing prevalence of internet use, it’s crucial to not only raise awareness about the dangers of cyberbullying but also examine the legal frameworks available to address this menace.

Forms and tactics of cyberbullying

Cyberbullying manifests in various harmful forms, each designed to intimidate, manipulate, or embarrass victims:

Harassment: Sending offensive, inappropriate, or threatening messages repeatedly, ranging from vulgar language to distressing graphic images.

Doxxing: Publicly revealing personal information (e.g., home addresses, phone numbers) with the intention of inciting harassment.

Threats: Explicit or implicit threats sent via digital platforms to intimidate individuals, creating emotional and psychological distress.

Impersonation: Cyberbullies pose as someone else, often the victim, to spread false information or damage reputations.

Understanding cyberbullying and its impact

Cyberbullying involves using electronic communication tools, social media platforms, messaging apps, and websites to harass, intimidate, or harm others. Unlike traditional bullying, which is often confined to physical spaces, cyberbullying extends across geographical boundaries, making it more relentless and often more damaging. In Nigeria, where internet access has grown significantly, incidents of cyberbullying are on the rise.

The impact on victims can be devastating, with studies showing severe psychological effects, including anxiety, depression, loss of self-esteem, and, in extreme cases, suicidal thoughts. Teenagers and young adults, in particular, are highly vulnerable. Beyond personal tolls, cyberbullying fosters a toxic online environment, stifling free expression and damaging the social fabric.

Legal landscape in Nigeria

Nigeria’s Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, especially Section 24, addresses issues of cyberbullying, harassment, and extortion online. This provision aims to curb digital misuse and impose penalties to deter harmful activities:

Offensive and false content: Sending obscene, menacing, or intentionally false messages to cause emotional or psychological harm constitutes an offence. Those found guilty may face fines of up to N7 million or three years in prison.

Harassment and threatening communication: More stringent penalties apply to threats involving violence, kidnapping, or extortion, with offenders facing up to 10 years in prison or fines of up to N25 million, especially in life-threatening cases.

Protection orders for victims: Courts may issue protective orders to prevent repeated harassment or threats, imposing penalties of up to N10 million or additional imprisonment for violations.

Interim court orders for immediate protection: The court can issue interim orders to protect victims from ongoing harassment during legal proceedings, highlighting the Act’s commitment to immediate victim protection.

Through fines, imprisonment, and court-enforced protections, this legislation emphasises Nigeria’s dedication to a safer digital environment, addressing harassment and intimidation in digital spaces. However, enforcement is challenging; many cases go unreported due to a lack of awareness or fear of reprisal, especially when perpetrators remain anonymous. Additionally, the law is perceived as underutilised, with many victims unaware of their rights or legal recourse.

Role of social media companies

Social media companies, where much of the cyberbullying occurs, also bear responsibility. Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter have policies against harassment, allowing users to report offensive content. However, the effectiveness of these measures varies. Stronger collaboration between these platforms and local authorities is essential to ensure accountability and adequate response to cyberbullying incidents.

Strengthening legal protections and awareness

While the Cybercrimes Act provides a foundation, additional measures could enhance legal protections and access to justice for victims of cyberbullying. Public awareness campaigns are essential to educate citizens on the dangers of cyberbullying and the available legal options. Schools, parents, and online communities play key roles in promoting responsible online behaviour and teaching digital citizenship.

The Nigerian government could also consider amending the Cybercrimes Act to address specific nuances of cyberbullying. Specialised law enforcement units for online harassment and streamlined reporting processes could improve enforcement. Courts should adopt firmer stances on cyberbullying cases to send a clear message that such behaviour will not be tolerated. For instance, the August 2, 2023, judgement of the Federal High Court in Lagos sentenced Blessing Okoye to three years’ imprisonment or a fine of N150,000 for cyberstalking Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus via TikTok. This judgement, among others, underscores society’s commitment to safe digital spaces and serves as a deterrent, emphasising responsible online conduct.

Conclusion: A multi-stakeholder approach

Addressing cyberbullying in Nigeria requires a multi-stakeholder approach involving government agencies, law enforcement, educational institutions, online platforms, and civil society organisations. As the internet becomes more integral to daily life, the responsibility to keep it safe grows. Strengthening laws, ensuring effective enforcement, and fostering a culture of digital responsibility are critical steps toward reducing cyberbullying’s impact and promoting a safer online environment for all Nigerians.

With proactive measures in legal reform and public awareness, Nigeria can ensure the internet remains a tool for progress, not harm. The time to act is now, and every individual has a role to play in this fight against cyberbullying.

Authored by:

Adedamola Ayodele Esq; [email protected] +2349019919913

