Tech Hack: Speed up your computer with Disk Cleanup

Is your computer running slow? Try this quick fix! Use the built-in Disk Cleanup tool to remove unnecessary files and free up disk space. Simply search “Disk Cleanup” in your Windows search bar, select your main drive (usually C:), and let the tool scan for temporary files, system files, and more that can be safely deleted. This will help boost your computer’s performance and make it run like new again!

On Apple’s macOS is “Optimize Storage” which can help free up valuable space.

Here’s how it works:

1. Click on the Apple logo in the top-left corner of your screen.

2. Choose “About This Mac.”

3. Click on the “Storage” tab and then hit “Manage.”

With “Optimize Storage,” you can:

4. Store files in iCloud to declutter your Mac’s storage.

5. Automatically remove watched movies and TV shows, as well as large mail attachments.

6. Empty the Trash automatically.

7. Review and delete large and unused files to reclaim space.

