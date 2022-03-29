Taking medicines without expert advice could be killing you

In this new book, Getting The Best Out of Your Medicines, pharmacist and author, Kenneth Etokakpan, gives valuable knowledge and resources on how to maximise and use medicines in order to derive the maximum therapeutic benefit any time it is being used.

I am a pharmacist with over eight years experience, spanning community, hospital and industrial pharmacy practice.

According to a report, 50-60 percent of humans would have taken some form of medicine at a point in their lives or knows someone that is currently taking medicine. The medicine could be an Over-the-Counter medication or prescription medicine. It becomes very important to know how to safely take medicines and get the most out of them.

Getting The Best Out Of Your Medicines is a book borne out of my passion as a medicines expert to provide an easy guide to the populace. This guide serves as a tool for transformation and empowerment to act and take medicines or drugs in a safe and responsible manner.

Medicines can be poisons, the difference between a medicine being therapeutic and being poisonous is in the dosage taken and the handling of the medicine. This book gives a step-by-step guide on how to effectively use one of man’s greatest inventions to your general health advantage and vitality every time the need arises.

The foreword of the book is written by Professor Martins Emeje, who is a pharmacist and a distinguished professor/head, research and development, National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), Abuja, who recommends this book as a “companion not just to pharmacists, but all healthcare providers as well as students and the lay public who are desirous of getting reliable information on medicines.”

The book has received rave reviews from Professor Lere Baale, chief executive, Business School Netherlands; Emem. K. Madu, barrister/solicitor, Tisel Law; Solomon O. Ayodele, head, innovation, Wema Bank, and Ethel Bassey Mba, national chairman, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria-Young Pharmacists Group 2021/2022.

The book answers questions such as, what informs the decision to give a particular form of medicine to an individual? Did our forefathers really live without medicines? How do I dispose of my expired medications? Do I complete the dosage of my antibiotics even after I feel well with the first dose? among other pertinent questions.

An excerpt from the book reads “If instructions for medicine is not adhered to, it leads to Drug/Medicine Abuse, which refers to any practice that leads to the use of medicine other than how it is supposed to be used or taken, this is dangerous to the health and should be avoided completely”

Getting The Best Out Of Your Medicines is a book written with very plain language and simple to understand terms so that the layman on the street can understand, In the author’s words “I try as much as possible to avoid complexities and scientific lingua when explaining how medicines work in the body system, when the use of scientific language could not be avoided I break down the terms as simply as possible.”

Health professionals are not left out from the gems in this book, as valuable insight and knowledge backed up by research is shared on how to better help your patients achieve maximum health with their medications.

An investment in the knowledge and practical insights contained in this book, Getting The Best Out Of Your Medicines will be beneficial to your health and general wellbeing. You can pick up a copy from your favourite book stores and pharmacies nationwide, also on Amazon and other online platforms. The book can also be purchased on the personal website of the author, www.pharmken.com with an option for delivery nationwide.